Celigo Announces Partnership with LASSO to Streamline Workforce Management Processes for the Event and Entertainment Industry

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo ( www.celigo.com) , a leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced its partnership with LASSO , a leading provider of workforce management software solutions for the event and entertainment industry. By partnering with Celigo, LASSO will be able to provide clients with pre-packaged integration solutions that will connect LASSO to a variety of ERP, CRM, HR, and Payroll platforms, all in a seamless and automatic way.

"The partnership with Celigo aligns with our core belief that event and entertainment workflows should be connected," says Angela Alea, president and CSO of LASSO. "Through integrator.io, we are able to further empower event companies to have the right data, at the right time, so that they can do more and scale their resources faster, without the hassle of duplicate data entry, hours of unnecessary manual work, or fragmented information."

Many event and entertainment companies use LASSO's robust platform to onboard, organize, schedule, track, travel, and manage their contingent, freelance crew. LASSO will leverage the pre-packaged integration flows of Celigo's Integration Templates to jump start integrations between LASSO and the other core tools their customers use within their workflow.

"We are excited to partner with the experts at LASSO, as they leverage the power of integrator.io to resolve their client's workforce management challenges across the globe," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "Integrating business applications is key, as organizations such as LASSO continue to turn to Celigo as the leading integration solution."

"The partnership with integrator.io gives LASSO customers the ability to access valuable information quickly, and obtain a holistic view of their entire event workflow," continued Alea. "LASSO customers can streamline integrations with their other core platforms in order to make the best business decisions from start to finish."

Celigo's integrator.io iPaaS enables partners and customers to expand using functional consultants and tech-savvy business users, without having to spin up developer-led, long, expensive integration projects. integrator.io offers a guided approach to application integration by offering an intuitive step-by-step wizard and integration assistants and templates for hundreds of applications.

To start using integrator.io for free, sign-up at www.celigo.com or contact info@celigo.com .

About Celigo:

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo's integrator.io platform powers Celigo's Integration Apps . Integration Apps are pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Zendesk, Jira, and more. As companies increasingly rely on more cloud applications to run their business, the need for easy-to-deploy integration platforms and solutions to connect these cloud apps has never been greater.

For more information visit: www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube and Twitter .

About LASSO:

LASSO is a workforce management software company dedicated to helping event companies manage their project-based, mobile talent – from electronic onboarding and document management to scheduling, communication, time-tracking, travel management, spend forecasting, vendor management, payroll, and more. The LASSO platform and mobile app were created to tackle the unique challenges faced by event companies when managing their on-demand and on-the-go workforce.

Learn more at www.lasso.io

SOURCE Celigo

Related Links

http://www.celigo.com

