Celigo Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18

SuiteWorld18 will give attendees the opportunity to:

Learn how successful organizations have addressed the challenges of rapid growth

Stay current with new trends and challenges affecting businesses today

Expand their networks with an opportunity to engage with 7,500 business leaders from around the world

Engage with a growing ecosystem of NetSuite partners at the SuiteWorld Expo

The event will feature keynote sessions from NBA legend and entrepreneur, Magic Johnson, and Oracle NetSuite executives including Jim McGeever, executive vice president, and Evan Goldberg, co-founder and executive vice president of development, that will showcase how NetSuite has helped guide businesses through the many phases of growth, from start-up to ramp-up to IPO and beyond.

"We are excited to launch the free edition of our integrator.io iPaaS platform at SuiteWorld this year," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "With over 1,400 NetSuite customers using our platform, we see this free integration flow as a way for many more NetSuite customers to get a head start on their integrations."

Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration middleware Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate NetSuite to most cloud applications. Users will now have access to a free integration flow when they sign up for integrator.io for the first time.

Celigo's integrator.io platform also powers Celigo's SmartConnectors: pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Shopify, Amazon, Zendesk, Jira, and more.

About SuiteWorld18

SuiteWorld is the preeminent Cloud ERP conference being held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas on April 23-26, 2018. SuiteWorld is NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run remarkable businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on Twitter and Instagram, please use #SuiteWorld18.

About Celigo

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration middleware Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo's integrator.io platform powers Celigo's SmartConnectors. Pioneered by Celigo, SmartConnectors are pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Magento, Zendesk, Jira, and more. As companies increasingly rely on more cloud applications to run their business, the need for easy-to-deploy integration platforms and solutions to connect these cloud apps has never been greater. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Celigo has over 180 employees worldwide and is trusted by over 1,400 NetSuite customers to connect their business applications.

Follow Celigo on twitter at @CeligoInc and on Linkedin, or visit www.celigo.com

