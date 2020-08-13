Celigo Announces the Supply Chain and Ecommerce Virtual Summit on September 2 and 3

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo ( www.celigo.com) , the leading integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, today announced the Supply Chain and Ecommerce Virtual Summit on September 2 and 3. This free event is a joint effort between Celigo and RF-SMART , Pacejet , and Avalara , and will bring together leading industry experts to discuss best practices in building scalable, efficient, and resilient operations.

Presenting companies include leaders from Intelligentsia Coffee, Oz Naturals, Goodwill Southern California, Lionel Racing, Chicago Music Exchange, William Roam, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring together so many operational experts in one virtual event," said Jan Arendtz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "In light of recent events, businesses engaging in ecommerce, manufacturing, distribution, and retail are looking into optimizing their operations and management processes or improve operational efficiencies. These experts will be sharing how their companies are adapting and growing in these times."

Live sessions include:

How Oz Naturals Built Scalable, Efficient, and Resilient Operations with Automation

Putting your WMS to Good Use: How Goodwill Tackled Business Expansion Into New Products Portfolio

Optimizing Multi-Channel Ecommerce and operations with integration (with Intelligentsia Coffee)

Rocking ROI Out of Your Shipping featuring Chicago Music Exchange and Pacejet

From 1 to 50: Scaling Your Business to Handle New Sales Tax Requirements (Featuring Lionel Racing)

How William Roam Saves 2 Hours a Day with Fully Connected Shipping

The Five Steps to Managing Sales Tax for Manufacturers

And more.

Full session schedule available here.

"The Supply Chain and Ecommerce Summit is an excellent opportunity for companies to glean strategies and practical takeaways for their business today," said Todd Sterrenberg, RF-SMART Director of Strategic Partnerships. "If you're looking for ideas to make your business more resilient, these sessions will not disappoint."

The virtual summit is free for all attendees, and recordings will be made available afterward. To register, visit celigo.com/summit , or contact [email protected]

About Celigo

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is a next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. It allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

For more information visit: www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube and Twitter .

About RF-SMART

RF-SMART is a global leader in barcoding and mobile inventory management solutions for Warehousing, Wholesale Distribution, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce. Leveraging barcodes and data collection technology, RF-SMART automates business processes so the production, movement, management and fulfillment of inventory is fast and accurate.

For more information visit: www.rfsmart.com , and follow RF-SMART on YouTube and Linkedin .

About Pacejet, a division of 3Gtms

Pacejet Shipping Software offers Fully Connected Shipping with live carrier connections and smart ERP integration for midsize enterprises. Its flexible, scalable platform uses advanced cloud technologies to streamline processes across the entire shipping ecosystem, increasing shipping efficiencies, reducing time and costs, improving the customer experience, and creating a new competitive advantage. Pacejet solutions provide rapid return-on-investment and may be deployed incrementally as agile improvements over time.

For more information visit: www.pacejet.com , and follow Pacejet on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers automated, cloud-based compliance solutions for transaction tax, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.

For more information visit: www.avalara.com , and follow Avalara on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rico Andrade

VP of Marketing, Celigo

[email protected]

650-793-3537

SOURCE Celigo, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pacejet.com

