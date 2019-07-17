Celigo Appoints Gert-Jan Wijman as Senior Director for EMEA, Capitalizing on Strong Global Growth Trajectory to Expand

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced that Gert-Jan Wijman has joined the team as Senior Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. With extensive experience executing growth strategies for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, Wijman will direct the company's expansion of its global footprint, operating from the Netherlands.

The rapid proliferation of business apps is driving demand for integration solutions, and Celigo's intuitive, advanced iPaaS solution is growing rapidly as a result. Wijman's appointment signals the company's commitment to capitalize on the current market opportunity and to take advantage of improved customer and partner support. Based in Amsterdam, Wijman will recruit and lead a team to develop new business and support Celigo's customers in the EMEA area.

"With his international experience and high-growth tech sector expertise, Gert-Jan is uniquely qualified to direct Celigo's EMEA expansion initiative," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "Businesses around the world and across all industries need a way to break down data silos and facilitate the free flow of information, and integration is the key to maximizing data value. We're excited to work with Gert-Jan to expand the use of Celigo's unique iPaaS 2.0 approach worldwide."

Having worked in the SaaS and software sectors his entire career at both startups and established enterprises, Wijman has held several key leadership roles at rapidly growing tech companies, including BiZZdesign, WebCT and MatrixOne. During his tenure with the latter two firms, Wijman led successful initiatives to expand East Coast-based companies into the EMEA region.

"I am thrilled to join Celigo and have the opportunity to bring the company's momentum to the EMEA region," Wijman said. "Celigo has a differentiated offer based on its modern iPaaS platform and its productized integration apps, allowing EMEA customers to focus on their own growth and to leverage a best-of-breed SaaS application strategy."

About Celigo

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo's integrator.io platform powers Celigo's Integration Apps (formerly SmartConnectors). Integration Apps are pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Amazon, Shopify, Magento, Zendesk, Jira, and more. As companies increasingly rely on more cloud applications to run their business, the need for easy-to-deploy integration platforms and solutions to connect these cloud apps has never been greater.

For more information visit: www.celigo.com, and follow Celigo on YouTube and Twitter.

SOURCE Celigo

Related Links

https://www.celigo.com

