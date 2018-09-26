Celigo Appoints New VP of Sales and VP of Operations to Scale Company Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, makers of integration solutions that connect cloud-based applications across businesses, today announced the addition of a new VP of Sales, Chris Hardeman, and a new VP of Strategy and Operations, Mark Simon, to its growing team. Hardeman and Simon have joined Celigo to scale the company operationally as it provides next-generation integration solutions to business customers worldwide.

Over the past decade, the number of cloud applications that business users could leverage to do their work has exploded. Celigo's integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) makes it easy for these organizations to map applications together and eliminate outdated processes, such as manually importing data from one application to another.

"As organizations strive to become more connected and efficient, it's clear that integration platforms will play an increasingly critical role," said Jan Arendtsz, CEO of Celigo. "We welcome Chris and Mark to the Celigo team and are excited to continue our growth trajectory under their leadership, especially as we look for creative ways to expand and broaden the capabilities of our next-generation iPaaS."

Both Hardeman and Simon were selected for their deep expertise in scaling high-growth startups. Hardeman joins Celigo from Act-On Software, Inc., where he built and executed the company's go-to-market strategy and led its sales organization from $2M to over $70M gross sales in four years. Simon was most recently VP of Technology at Explore Consulting, where he operationalized the organization's professional services practice and technical sales team.

Celigo provides a way for teams to look at the whole business as one unit and integrate applications in order to connect information and processes across the business through its integrator.io platform. The company also offers pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as Salesforce, NetSuite, Shopify, Zendesk, Jira, Slack, and others and aims to connect any applications that exist today.

"Leading organizations today allow their employees to select best-of-breed applications to solve their problems," said Arendtsz. "We are proud to offer a solution that makes it possible for anyone and everyone in a business to use the technology they love while reaping the benefits of working in a connected, integrated environment."

About Celigo:

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo's integrator.io platform powers Celigo's SmartConnectors: pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Shopify, Zendesk, Jira, and more. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Celigo has over 180 employees worldwide.

