Celigo CloudExtend Excel Analytics Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudExtend , a Celigo brand focused on smart integration productivity tools, today announced that its CloudExtend Excel Analytics application has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations analyze and transform their NetSuite data into actionable business insights for smarter decision making.

"CloudExtend Excel Analytics helps organizations visualize their NetSuite data like never before," said Chris Corcoran, general manager, CloudExtend. "By combining NetSuite saved searches with the flexibility of Excel, CloudExtend Excel Analytics delivers near real-time visibility, enabling businesses to make the right decisions at the right time."

With CloudExtend Excel Analytics, organizations are able to generate advanced data visualization reports and obtain greater insights, leveraging data from NetSuite and Excel. The new SuiteApp enables organizations to take advantage of Excel formulas, formatting, and macros to reduce the need to use CSV imports by combining multiple NetSuite saved searches with common index fields. It also enables customers to easily distribute reports to non-NetSuite users.

"As business leaders increasingly rely on real-time business metrics, seamless integration of data from across the organization is critical," Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for data insights to help NetSuite customers take advantage of real-time connectivity between NetSuite and Excel."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Celigo CloudExtend Excel Analytics, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

For more information about CloudExtend, visit www.cloudextend.io . For more information about Celigo, visit www.celigo.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business processes or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers .

About CloudExtend and Celigo

CloudExtend is a Celigo brand and builds applications for end users that allows them to work exponentially faster, with a laser focus on spreadsheet and email integrations. Combined with a strong background in ERP and CRM, CloudExtend delivers on products that install in seconds and delivers immediate benefits.

Celigo is the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021 , Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. For more information and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Media Contact:

Katie Cessna

BLASTmedia for Celigo

[email protected]

SOURCE Celigo, Inc

Related Links

http://www.celigo.com

