Celigo Partners with Big Bang ERP

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo ( www.celigo.com) , a leading integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider for both business and technical users, today announced a partnership with solution provider Big Bang ERP. Big Bang is a trusted advisor in cloud solutions that provides, implements, customizes, integrates and supports best-in-class web-based solutions needed to integrate business processes.

"We are excited about our joint future with Celigo. This partnership has been seamless since day one. Celigo arrived right on time to respond to a critical, long-lasting need to connect any of our portfolio cloud solutions together," said Director of Innovation and Solutions at Big Bang ERP, Nicolas Urena. "The challenge of integration can be addressed in many different ways, but Celigo brings easy and simple access to connect virtually any department applications together no matter the complexity. It is now one challenge less for our customers."

Big Bang ERP's team of technology experts leverages Celigo's integrator.io iPaaS platform to create integration solutions for its clients, automating data syncing between business applications such as Salesforce CRM, Netsuite ERP, Shopify web stores, Jira websites and many more.

"This is an exciting time to partner with the experts at Big Bang ERP, as they leverage the power of integrator.io to resolve their client's data integration challenges across the globe," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "Integrating business applications is key, as companies continue to seek automation solutions across departments and applications."

Celigo's Integrator.io iPaaS makes cloud integrations accessible to anyone – whether the user is an application admin, business analyst, advanced end user or IT developer. Integrator.io offers a guided approach to application integration by offering an intuitive step-by-step wizard and integration assistants and templates for hundreds of applications.

About Celigo:

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo's integrator.io platform is an easy to use, next-generation integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo's integrator.io platform powers Celigo's SmartConnectors . SmartConnectors are pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Magento, Zendesk, Jira and more., As companies increasingly rely on more cloud applications to run their business, the need for easy-to-deploy integration platforms and solutions to connect these cloud apps has never been greater.

About Big Bang ERP:

Big Bang ERP is a boutique consulting firm that helps businesses optimize and streamline their processes by implementing cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Information Technology System Management (ITSM) systems and other cloud applications. Big Bang ERP's team of consultants is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals with smart, effective, scalable and high-quality cutting-edge cloud solutions that are delivered on time and within scope. Acting as trusted business advisors, they contribute their diverse experiences and in-depth expertise to the success of organizations around the world.

