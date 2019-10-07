Celigo Raises $20 Million in Series B Round to Meet Surging Global Demand for Its Next-Generation Integration Platform (iPaaS)

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the next-generation integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider for both IT and business users, today announced that the company raised $20 million in a Series B round to meet surging demand, expand product development, and fuel global expansion. The funding round was led by NewSpring and joined by Blossom Street Ventures and current investor TVC Capital .

Celigo's unique iPaaS solution allows people across a range of technical skill levels to easily connect applications together and drive business process automation. The platform's design, along with a catalog of hundreds of pre-built application connectors and Integration Apps , allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

"Celigo has reimagined what integration should be," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "With today's proliferation of business applications, the older generation of iPaaS solutions has hit its limits. Celigo's mission is to simplify the building and management of all integrations, without any compromise in capabilities, so that both IT and business users can work side-by-side to automate business processes. The balance between simplicity and complexity is difficult to achieve, and Celigo has found it in this new approach to iPaaS."

"Forward-thinking companies that have invested in best-of-breed SaaS are looking for a better way to automate business processes as they mature ," added Arendtsz. "There is demand everywhere for business process automation. Our hypergrowth is showing that our vision is coming to fruition."

Most of the integration platforms deployed today were built more than ten years ago to serve the needs of the first wave of SaaS adoption and were designed purely for IT users. With the proliferation of SaaS apps in companies of all sizes, this model does not scale, and the fast-growing iPaaS market is ripe for disruption. Celigo integrator.io was born in the cloud and is the only iPaaS to combine a no-code, guided user experience for business users with advanced extensibility with complex business logic for development teams. Celigo also pioneered Integration Apps: individually licensed, pre-built yet highly configurable integration use cases built on an iPaaS that connect other SaaS apps. The flagship Salesforce-NetSuite Integration App has been the gold standard for automating lead-to-cash processes between CRM and ERP applications for over 1000 companies.

"As companies, both small and large, seek digital transformation to compete in the modern economy, they're looking for integration solutions to automate business processes at scale and with quick time to value," said Brian Kim, NewSpring Partner. "We believe Celigo is well-positioned to capture greater iPaaS market share due to its unique simplicity and flexibility."

"We are thrilled with Celigo's progress to date and believe that this next round of funding will fuel our next level of growth," said TVC Capital Managing Partner, Steve Hamerslag, who reinvested in this round.

With this round, Celigo has raised a total of $32 million in funding to-date. With offices in the US, Netherlands, India, and the Philippines, Celigo plans to use the investment in new user experiences, advanced AI technologies, and new geographies.

Celigo's growing roster of customers includes many well-known brands such as ServiceMax, J.D. Power, Glassdoor, Twilio, Crossfit, Wolters Kluwer, Buscemi, Tea Forte, Brandmuscle, Pure Storage, Quora, TRX, Schneider Electric, Juniper Networks, SumoLogic, Lucky Brand, Vice Media, Cision, Cloudflare, Docker, and thousands of other companies.

With a passion for solving automation challenges and a mission to make integration as simple as possible, Celigo is redefining the iPaaS space. For more information or to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com .

About Celigo

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is the next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

For more information visit www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube and Twitter .

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.0 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 150 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com .

About TVC Capital, LLC

TVC Capital is a San Diego-based growth equity firm with $400 million under management. TVC is focused on investments in and acquisitions of mission-critical software firms. TVC targets a wide spectrum of software sectors and industry verticals that are poised for growth and consolidation. The TVC team is led by operating executives with more than 80 years of experience growing technology companies into market leaders. Current and past investments include Perspectium, Celigo, BitTitan, Limeade, LiquidPlanner, Mercent Digital Map Products, SmartAction, Accordent Technologies, Docupace, MediaPlatform, Levels Beyond (Reach Engine), Del Mar DataTrac, Centage, and ReverseVision. For more information, visit http://www.tvccapital.com .

