Céline Cousteau and Stephen Wiltshire Join Space2Sea's Esteemed Lineup for Antarctic Expedition

Renowned Explorer and Celebrated Artist to Inspire and Captivate on the Voyage of a Lifetime

PORTLAND, Ore., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUTURE of SPACE (FoS) announces the addition of two distinguished individuals to its already star-studded lineup for the upcoming Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage: celebrated explorer and environmental advocate Céline Cousteau as a Featured Guest, and renowned architectural artist Stephen Wiltshire as Featured Artist. They join an illustrious group that includes William Shatner, Scott Kelly, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, making this event an unparalleled confluence of expertise and inspiration.

About Céline Cousteau

From an iconic heritage of conservation and documentary, Céline is a filmmaker, international speaker, and author committed to sharing the vital message of interconnectivity between humans and the natural world. Founder of CauseCentric Productions, she creates impactful, cause-focused content, including her feature film, "Tribes on the Edge". In 2025-2026, Céline will embark on an extraordinary expedition titled Amazon River: From Ice to Sea, mapping the entire length of the Amazon River from a newly discovered spring in Peru to the Atlantic Ocean. Céline serves on the Board of Directors for the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, which is pioneering the move to relocate their dolphins to an ocean sanctuary. Her work spans the globe, encompassing documentaries, public speaking, and collaborations with organizations committed to conservation.

About Stephen Wiltshire

Stephen Wiltshire is a world-renowned British architectural artist celebrated for his extraordinary ability to draw detailed cityscapes from memory. Diagnosed with autism at an early age, Stephen discovered his passion for drawing, which has since captivated audiences worldwide. His works are celebrated for their accuracy and breathtaking detail, earning him international acclaim and numerous honors, including an MBE for services to art. One of his most notable works, a stunning panorama of New York City, is proudly displayed in the Empire State Building. As Space2Sea's Featured Artist, Stephen's unique perspective and artistic prowess will offer participants a fascinating exploration of urban landscapes, bridging the gap between art and the environment.

"This expedition is a testament to our commitment to blending the thrill of exploration with meaningful insights about our world," says Daniel Fox, Co-Founder of FUTURE of SPACE. "We're inviting you to join us for a journey that promises to expand your horizons and ignite your imagination."

About Space2Sea

For more information about securing a limited spot on this once-in-a-lifetime journey, visit www.space2sea.io or contact [email protected].

About FUTURE of SPACE (FoS)

FUTURE of SPACE is an organization dedicated to fostering a deeper connection between humanity and the cosmos. Through initiatives like Space2Sea, it aims to inspire a new generation of explorers and thinkers to dream big and act with the future in mind. To learn more about FUTURE of SPACE, please visit www.futureofspace.io.

