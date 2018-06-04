Celine Dion Announces New Show Dates Into 2019 For Her Internationally-Acclaimed Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

Since March 2003, Celine has performed over 1,000 shows to over 4 million fans at The Colosseum. Her second Las Vegas residency, presented by AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, is directed by legendary Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich and features her biggest hits mixed with timeless classics including her newest song, "Ashes," from the box office blockbuster "Deadpool 2."

The 24 new performances going on sale Friday, June 8 are:

October 2018: 30, 31

November 2018: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17

December 2018: 28, 29, 31

January 2019: 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19, 20

Performance dates previously announced and on sale with limited tickets still available are:

June 2018: 5, 6, 8, 9* * SOLD OUT

Ticket prices for Celine at The Colosseum start at $51, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763, or online at thecolosseum.com or ticketmaster.com. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

One of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history, Celine Dion has sold almost 250 million albums during her over 30-year career. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards (Canada) and an astonishing 40 Felix Awards (Quebec). In 2004, Céline received the Diamond award at the World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award.

This summer, the Grammy-Award winning singer will take a break from her Las Vegas residency and head overseas with her CELINE DION LIVE 2018 TOUR for 22 shows across the Asia-Pacific region kicking off June 26 in Tokyo. For more information visit celinedion.com.

