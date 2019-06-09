Celine Dion Concludes Her Groundbreaking Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

In March 2003, Celine Dion forever changed the landscape of Las Vegas entertainment with the premiere of her first residency A New Day… which played 717 shows from March 25, 2003 through December 15, 2007. On March 15, 2011, she made a triumphant return to Caesars Palace with her second residency, Celine, which played 424 shows. Across the 16 years, Celine performed 1,141 shows to more than 4.5 million fans at The Colosseum. The residency was presented by Concerts West/AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment and directed by legendary Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich.

"The incredible vision that Celine and Rene had almost two decades ago has completely re-written the history and future of entertainment in Las Vegas," said John Meglen, President & Co-CEO of Concerts West, a division of AEG Presents. "For this vision to materialize into a world-renowned success is remarkable and we congratulate Celine and her entire team, cast and crew. Caesars Palace has been an amazing home for Celine and her shows for all these years. We are honored to have been part of this extraordinary journey and excited for our future together."

"For an improbable 16 years, Celine Dion has reigned as the Queen of Las Vegas entertainment from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the home we built for her pioneering residency. On behalf of all of my colleagues at Caesars Entertainment, and of course the employees of Caesars Palace, we want to thank her and her late-husband René Angélil, and our partners at AEG/Concerts West, for their faith that Caesars Palace was the right place for Celine Dion to draw her millions of fans from around the world to see her perform," said Gary Selesner, president of Caesars Palace. "We also want to thank the musicians, singers, dancers, technicians, ushers and security officers for their selfless contributions to what will surely go down in history as one of the longest-running and most successful shows ever. While it's sad to see it end, it's also a moment of triumph for everyone involved, and clearly our hearts will go on, filled with memories of Celine's stirring performances night after night after night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace."

Following the monumental end of her 16-year Las Vegas residency, Celine will embark on her COURAGE WORLD TOUR, kicking off September 18 in Quebec City and stopping in over 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour will be her first in the U.S in over ten years. For tour information visit celinedion.com.

Vocal powerhouse Celine Dion is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She won numerous awards by the age of 18, dominated the pop charts in 1990s and has sold almost 250 million albums during her 35-year career. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards (Canada) and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards (Quebec). She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. In April, Celine was named L'Oréal Paris' newest global spokesperson.

AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly; and owns, manages or books more than 80 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents produces and promotes more than 11,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, Madison House Presents and PromoWest Productions. The company operates The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and produces residency shows there including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld and is the exclusive promoter at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.

Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment