Céline Dion in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Schiaparelli is proud to announce its collaboration with multi-Grammy winning singer and pop icon Céline Dion for several of her "Céline Dion Live 2018" tour stage outfits.

Fringed tunic-dress in metallic blue rhodoid tulle (Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-17) (PRNewsfoto/Schiaparelli) Long dress in Shocking pink silk chiffon and ivory crêpe (Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-18) (PRNewsfoto/Schiaparelli) Vermeil enbroidered golden brocade suit (Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015-16) (PRNewsfoto/Schiaparelli) Asymmetrical dress in black silk double satin (Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-17) (PRNewsfoto/Schiaparelli)

The Canadian legend revealed her Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfits styled by Pepe Munoz yesterday in Tokyo.

All created in the atelier of Schiaparelli couture house located 21 place Vendôme, in Paris and designed by design director Bertrand Guyon, they fuse Haute Couture savoir-faire with femininity and modern elegance.

Céline Dion's personality shines through in a golden brocade suit, a shocking pink silk chiffon gown, a metallic blue fringed tunic-dress and an asymmetrical black silk double satin dress.

Photo credit:  Denise Truscello

