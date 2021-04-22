Celios Announces Strategic Distribution Relationship With School Health Corporation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celios , a company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of advanced air purification technologies, has entered into a strategic distribution relationship with School Health Corporation , a leading supplier of health supplies and equipment to school nurses, athletic trainers, and other specialty healthcare professionals. As schools across the nation reopen with new safety protocols in place, there is a critical demand for improved indoor air quality. The Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier is an extremely efficient and flexible solution for schools as they consider air purification challenges throughout their often aged buildings with poor ventilation.

Recent CDC recommendations for schools call for the use of portable air purifiers to improve air cleaning wherever possible, particularly in high-risk areas such as nursing offices and isolation rooms. With two rounds of federal funding totaling over $67 billion authorized via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER Fund I and II), schools can access these resources to purchase products, such as air purification systems, that facilitate a safer reopening. School Health understands the importance of providing clean air to students in all educational environments, including classrooms, nurse's offices, athletic facilities, and special education settings. This relationship with Celios will allow School Health to leverage its nationwide footprint and bring next generation air purification technology into multiple school environments.

"School Health is committed to keeping students healthy by providing schools with vital healthcare supplies, plus the education and support needed to ensure their proper deployment," said Rob Rogers, President of School Health Corporation. "Over the past year, our role as a trusted provider of safety- and health-related products has become more critical than ever as school districts look to us for solutions to keep learning environments healthy and productive. We offer a curated selection of the best products to meet our education customers' needs, and we are confident that the Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier will exceed their expectations."

The Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier has been independently tested by leading third-party laboratories. With efficiency up to 3,000 times more effective than HEPA standards, the G200 is effective at capturing the SARS-CoV-2 virusi.

"Celios is proud to offer our cutting edge, independently tested air purification technology to the education market, offering peace of mind to educators and students across a wide range of school settings," said Brian Packard, CEO of Celios. "We look forward to working closely with School Health, whose well-earned market leadership and strong reputation among school-based health professionals will help establish Celios as a key new tool for schools at this important time of reopenings across the country."

About Celios

Celios Corporation is a private company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of advanced air purification technologies. Our mission: provide pure air to improve lives. The unique advantage of our proprietary, patented technology is the ability to capture up to 99.99999% of ultrafine airborne particulate matter. Our portable, lightweight devices are capable of filtering particles down to 10 nanometers in size.

About School Health Corporation

Founded in 1957, School Health Corporation has been dedicated to helping school-based health professionals keep their students healthy. As a national, full-service provider of health supplies and services, School Health's comprehensive offering includes health supplies, sports medicine equipment, early childhood products, and special needs aids. School Health goes beyond merely supplying products by also providing product support, training, advisory services and exceptional customer care.

Website: https://www.schoolhealth.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schoolhealth/

i The Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier meets the performance and labeling requirements provided in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's March 2020 Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices, and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency, published March, 2020 (the Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier has not been cleared by the FDA). Specifically, the Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier has demonstrated up to 99.99999% filtration efficiency of ultrafine airborne particulate matter and is capable of filtering particles down to 10 nanometers in size. The Celios G200 Advanced Air Purifier has also demonstrated up to 99.99999% virus filtration efficiency of ΦX174, a small bacteriophage virus with a maximum diameter of ~32 nanometers. https://www.celios.com/pages/safety-information

SOURCE Celios Corporation