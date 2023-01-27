Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market worth $11.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2027 from USD 5.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is driven by cancer prevalence which is a major burden on healthcare systems across geographies coupled with heavy investments of pharmaceutical companies in research and development to deliver high-quality and innovative products.

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 11.5 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 17.5% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Indication, Application, End User & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expansion of cell and gene therapy manufacturing capacities by CDMOs Key Market Drivers High incidence of cancer and other target diseases

The gene therapy segment accounted for the second largest share of the type segment 2021.

In 2021, gene therapy accounted for the second largest share of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market. Several gene therapy technologies, such as vector design, DNA vaccine design, and gene-delivery vehicles, are currently under study, and very few are marketed. The growing prevalence of hereditary diseases, as well as acute and chronic diseases, is resulting in an increase in the demand for gene therapy.

Oncology accounted for the largest share of the indication segment in 2021.

The oncology diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials and the rising number of cancer cases worldwide. According to data by GLOBOCAN, in 2020, the number of cancer cases and deaths increased to 19.3 million and 10 million, respectively, from 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

The clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2021.

The clinical manufacturing application segment accounted for the largest share of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2021. Cellular & gene therapy-related research and development worldwide continue to grow rapidly, with several products advancing in clinical development. Thus, increase in the number of clinical trials for the development of cell & gene therapies is fueling the growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest end user segment in 2021.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies form the largest end-user segment of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on R&D by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the launch of new products, and the growing number of cell & gene therapies in the R&D pipeline.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2021.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market grew at the fastest CAGR region during the forecast period. The factors such as growing research in the life sciences sector along with increasing outsourcing trend for drug discovery services is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High incidence of cancer and other target diseases Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending Increasing private and public investments in cell and gene therapy industry Technological advancements Increasing partnerships and agreements between pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs

Restraints:

High operational costs associated with cell & gene therapy manufacturing

Opportunities:

Expansion of cell and gene therapy manufacturing capacities by CDMOs Growing cell & gene therapies market

Challenges:

Risk of mutagenesis Low yield outcomes Lack of standard production systems

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market are Lonza (Switzerland), Catalent (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Charles River Laboratories (US WuXi AppTec (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Oxford Biomedica plc (UK), and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK).

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Charles River Laboratories acquired a cell & gene therapy CDMO—Cognate BioServices—to increase its cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities.

In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Henogen S.A., Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium , for approximately USD 859.7 million . This acquisition will increase its presence in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing therapy market.

, for approximately . This acquisition will increase its presence in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing therapy market. In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio , a company engaged in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies, for USD 1.7 billion .

