Cell & Tissue Preservation Market to Gain Value of US$ 10.04 Bn by 2031, States TMR Report

Increasing use of regenerative medicines globally is anticipated to fuel the expansion opportunities in the cell & tissue preservation market

Surge in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancers drives the market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell & tissue preservation market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 10.04 Bn by the end of 2031, notes a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the TMR review on finds that the market for cell & tissue preservation is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.



The popularity of regenerative medicines is being increasing in the recent years owing to the ability of these medicines to replace, engineer, and regenerate functional tissues, cells intended for the treatment of tissue loss owing to age-associated diseases or conditions, major injury, congenital defects, and diseases. Hence, a rise in the application of regenerative medicines across the global healthcare sector is anticipated to fuel growth prospects in the cell & tissue preservation market. Moreover, the market is being driven by rise in the need for storage of organs for transplant, according to the analysts at TMR.

Players in the cell & tissue preservation market are executing organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to sustain in the high level of competition. This aside, companies are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to improve the quality of the services they provide, notes a TMR study that delivers thorough analysis on the cell & tissue preservation market.

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Key Findings

The demand for cell and tissue preservation solutions is being increasing in the recent years from biobanks owing their increasing application for the storage of different types of biospecimens, such as cells, small tissue samples, whole limbs, whole organs, or even whole bodies, notes a TMR study. Cryoprotectant solutions are being utilized in order to keep the cells and small biospecimens flash frozen. Moreover, these specimens can stored in liquid nitrogen in order to preserve their structure and function, states a TMR review.

The mid-range automation is required for cryopreservation. Players operating in the cell & tissue preservation market focusing on the development of advanced robot so as to fulfill this market demand. While dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has gained traction as the best option used in the cryopreservation of mammalian cells and tissues, specific DMSO concentrations can show toxicity to cells. Hence, in order to address such potential issues, leading players in cell & tissue preservation market are investing in R&Ds that can discover varied combinations of cryoprotective agents including complementing a lower concentration of DMSO with the polypropylene glycol or glycerol, state analysts at TMR. This aside, several enterprises are focusing on the launch of alternatives to DMSO including biomimetic materials that are named as ice-binding protein or antifreeze protein, states a TMR study on the cell & tissue preservation market culture.

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the application of regenerative medicines globally is expected to work as the largest revenue generator in cell & tissue preservation market

Rise in the cases of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancers is expected to boost the future market demand for cell & tissue preservation market

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cytiva

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Avantor, Inc.

AMSBIO

BioLifeSolutions Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Princeton CryoTech

Corning Incorporated

LGC SeraCare

CellGenix GmbH

Cell & Tissue Preservation Market Segmentation

Type

Cells

Mammalian Cells



Others (Microorganisms and Plant Cells)

Tissues

Blood



Bone



Soft Tissues



Skin



Others

Product



Software



Equipment



Freezers





Refrigerators





Storage Systems





Others



Bio Preservation Media



Home-brew Media





Pre-formulated Media

End User

Biobanks

Hospitals

Others

Application

Therapeutics

Research & Development

Drug Discovery

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

