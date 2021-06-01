Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2027: Focus on Consumables, Instruments & Software and Services

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $33,542.0 million by 2027 growing at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Market growth is due to rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process, growing focusing on personalized medicine, the introduction of advanced technologies in single-cell analysis and emerging Asia-Pacific market. However, stringent government regulations, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cell analysis global market at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 which is attributed to the increased scope for research activities in academic & research institutes, increasing outsourcing, increased incidence of chronic diseases (cancer) and infectious disease, increasing awareness about early screening (cancer) and prenatal test and their adoption in clinical care, increasing government and private investment for - cell-based research and also for the development & expansion single-cell analysis technologies and increasing number startup companies engaged in the development innovative solutions. However, lack of technical expertise, high cost of instruments, lack of skilled labors, and large scale clinical data challenges are some of the restraints for the cell analysis market in the region.



The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumine Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment

3.3.1.2 Increasing Government and Private Funding

3.3.1.3 Increasing Advancements in Cell Imaging Technologies Reduce the Cost and Time Consumption for the Drug Discovery Process

3.3.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

3.3.1.5 Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Single-Cell Analysis

3.3.1.6 Emerging Asia-Pacific Cell Analysis Market

3.3.2 Restraints & Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments

3.3.2.2 Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments

3.3.2.3 Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in Cellular Analysis Market

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Funding Scenario

3.6 Cell Analysis - Deals, Acquisitions and New Product Launch

3.6.1 New Product Launch

3.7 Deals and Acquisition

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Crisper Live Cell Imaging

3.8.3 Single-Cell Multi-Omics

3.8.4 Raman Live Cell Imaging

3.8.5 Droplet-Based Microfluidics in Single-Cell Analysis

3.8.6 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry in Single-Cell Analysis (Icp-Ms)

3.8.7 Deep Learning and Ai in Microscopy

3.8.8 Intelligent Image-Activated Cell Sorting or Ai-Driven Cell Isolation Technology

3.8.9 Advanced Spatial Technologies in Cell Analysis

3.8.10 Digital Microfluidic Isolation of Single-Cells for -Omics (Disco)

3.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.10 Market Share Analysis by Major Players



4 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Techniques

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

4.1.2 Sequencing

4.1.3 Microfluidics and Microarrays

4.1.4 Spectrometry

4.1.5 Microscopy

4.1.6 Cytometry

4.1.7 High Content Screening

4.1.8 Electrophoresis

4.1.9 Others



5 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Products

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumables

5.2.1 Assay Kits

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Microplates

5.2.4 Cell Culture Consumables

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Instruments

5.3.1 Cell Counters

5.3.2 Cell Microarrays and Microfluidics

5.3.3 Liquid Handling Systems

5.3.4 Cytometers

5.3.5 High Content Screening Systems

5.3.6 Microplate Readers

5.3.7 Pcr Instruments

5.3.8 Sequencing Instruments

5.3.9 Spectrometers

5.3.10 Microscopes

5.3.11 Other Instruments

5.4 Software and Services



6 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Process of Application

6.2.1 Cellular Processes

6.2.2 Signal Transduction Pathway

6.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cells

6.2.4 Single-Cell Analysis

6.2.5 Epigenetic Target Analysis

6.2.6 Subpopulation Characterization

6.2.7 Drug and Candidate Screening

6.3 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Field of Application

6.3.1 Forensics

6.3.2 Therapeutics

6.3.3 Genomic Analysis

6.3.4 Stem Cell Analysis

6.3.5 Biomarker Research

6.3.6 Cell Imaging

6.3.6.1 Live-Cell Imaging

6.3.7 Diagnostics

6.4 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Therapeutic Area of Applications

6.4.1 Cancer Research

6.4.2 Genetic Testing

6.4.3 Infectious Diseases

6.4.4 Immunology

6.4.5 Others



7 Cell Analysis Global Market, by End-Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3 Academic & Research Laboratories

7.4 Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Companies

7.5 Contract Research Organisations

7.6 Cell Banks

7.7 Others



8 Regional Market Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Product Launch

9.3 Approval

9.4 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

9.5 Acquisitions

9.6 Others



10 Major Player Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Financials

10.3 Product Portfolio

10.4 Key Developments

10.5 Business Strategy

10.6 SWOT Analysis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

