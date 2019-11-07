Cell Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Applications of Cell Analysis in Personalized Medicine Provides Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Market by Product [Microscope, Spectrophotometers, Flow cytometry (Software, Accessories)], Process (Cell Viability, Cell Proliferation, Signal Transduction), End User (Pharma, Research, Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell Analysis Market is Expected to Reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2024 from USD 16.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% dUring the Forecast Period.



Funding for cell-based research and rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive the overall growth of the cell analysis market.



This market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as increasing government funding for cell-based research and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high installation and implementation costs of cell analysis systems and inadequate infrastructure and R&D funding in emerging economies may hinder the pace of market growth.



The cell identification segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Based on process, the global cell analysis market is segmented into cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis. In 2018, the cell identification segment commanded the largest share of the global cell analysis market. This is primarily attributed to the high usage of this process to identify cancerous cells and common foodborne diseases.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs to witness the highest growth in the cell analysis market.



Based on end-users, the cell analysis market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, cell culture collection repositories, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These facilities use cell analysis instruments and consumables during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies. Growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of this end-user segment.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell analysis market. Factors such as the presence of a favorable business environment, growing government support through funds and grants, growing number of research activities, rising number of drug discovery initiatives by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the US, and the strong presence of key players in this region are driving the growth of the cell analysis market in North America.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Funding for Cell-Based Research

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Cost of Cell Analysis Instruments

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Applications of Cell Analysis in Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Agilent Technologies (US)

Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) Promega Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Tecan Trading AG ( Switzerland )

) Miltenyi Biotec ( Germany )

) Carl Zeiss ( Germany )

( ) Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Sysmex Corporation ( Japan )

) BioStatus Limited (UK)

NanoCellect Biomedical (US)

Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US)

Creative Bioarray (US)

Meiji Techno (US)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US)



