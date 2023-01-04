Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Twice-Monthly Publication Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook will offer the following:

Market Sizing and Forecasting of CAGT Markets: Each issue sizes up the market opportunity and projects the future revenues for a given therapeutic segment.

Keeping an Eye on Financing: With billions of investment dollars announced each year, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook tracks who is getting financed (and the companies behind the financing) each issue. On a regular basis we will analyze trends in that financing.

News Briefs and Analysis of the Science That will Shape Tomorrow's Business: Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. With a focus on what the recent news of the day means for business, our curated news and news analysis means that you and your organization can be confident you won't miss an important development in cell and gene therapy.

Deals Between CAGT Companies Tracked: Each issue's "Recent Deals Table" tracks the important deals between stem cell companies as well as the deals they engage in (tech transfers, partnerships, mergers, distribution and other activities) with companies outside the industry.

Cell and Gene Therapy Tools: This newsletter will also report on developments, product launches and deals relating to the makers of cell and gene therapy manufacturing equipment and supplies.

Target Audience Includes:

Director, Vice President or Manager of Market Research

Director, Vice President or Manager of Marketing

Director, Vice President or Manager of Research and Development

Director of Business Insights

Director of Business Development

CEO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xn8pg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets