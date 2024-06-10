Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Review Report 2024-2031 | Latest by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market- (By Type of Cell Therapy (CAR-NK, CAR-T, TCR-T, and Others), By Type of Genetic Modification (Ex vivo and In vivo), By Stage of Development (Discovery, Preclinical, and Clinical)), By Therapeutic Area, By End-user, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market is valued at US$ 1.46 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.43 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Gene therapies are a type of medicine that has the potential to treat many different ailments. Whereas conventional medicine focuses on alleviating symptoms, their strategy is to deal with the sources of ailments. Also, they have the potential to help with a wide variety of ailments that have not responded to other treatments, including those involving the eyes, the nervous system, and cancer. One approach to gene therapy that makes use of viral vectors is the delivery of therapeutic genes to cardiac or arterial cells.

Some cardiovascular illnesses, such as heart failure and hereditary heart issues, have demonstrated some improvement in response to gene therapy, according to various clinical trials. Finally, gene therapy research and development are attracting increasing interest from both the public and corporate sectors. Consequently, cell and gene therapy for coronary artery disease is expected to see an expansion in the market in the years ahead. However, the poor retention of skilled manpower is a limitation on the worldwide cell and gene therapy CRO market's growth, making it one of the most difficult markets to maintain a stable workforce.

List of Prominent Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market:

Altasciences

Allucent

CMIC

Labcorp

Linical

Medpace

PPD

Precision for Medicine

QPS

Syneos Health

CMED

ICON

Pharmalex

Novotech

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.46 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 2.43 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type of Cell Therapy, By Stage of Development, By Type of Genetic Modification, By Therapeutic Area, By End-users and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for cell and gene therapy in the cardiovascular disease market is fueled by the rising incidence of long-term illnesses, such as cancer and rare genetic disorders impacting numerous unusual diseases. An increasing number of people are recognizing gene therapy as a viable option for cancer treatment, and the growing number of governments backing this field are all elements propelling the market forward.

Challenges:

The prime challenges are high investment, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the cell and gene therapy CRO market. Producing and delivering gene therapies can be highly costly due to the fact that gene therapy is a relatively new and advanced medical technology. Since these costs are often passed on to patients, many individuals, particularly those without adequate insurance or financial means, are unable to afford them. There are no clear payment standards, and insurance options are few, which contributes to the exorbitant expense of therapy.

Insurance companies and healthcare providers may be hesitant to fund the costs of gene treatments, especially for rare diseases or disorders, due to the lack of information on their long-term safety and effectiveness. This has the potential to slow the expansion of cell and gene therapy and make it more difficult for patients to get these treatments. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the healthcare industry as a whole, plus the gene therapy industry, specifically in relation to cardiovascular disease. Site limitations, closures, and disruptions to the supply chain all contributed to the pandemic's strong influence on clinical trials.

Regional Trends:

The North American gene therapy in the cell and gene therapy CRO market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disease, massive investments in R&D, novel technologies, new government programs, and growing healthcare costs.

Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of many things, including a larger patient population in the sector, more infectious illness cases, more people knowing about gene therapy, more cancer cases, and more people involved in research and development.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , ICON plc announced that Chief Financial Officer Brendan Brennan would resign in the final period of this year to pursue an adventure within the CRO field. To facilitate a seamless transfer to the new Chief Financial Officer, Brendan will continue in his current position and join the firm. A hunt for ICON's next chief financial officer has begun.

, ICON plc announced that Chief Financial Officer would resign in the final period of this year to pursue an adventure within the CRO field. To facilitate a seamless transfer to the new Chief Financial Officer, Brendan will continue in his current position and join the firm. A hunt for ICON's next chief financial officer has begun. In March 2024 , Novotech announced that the Commission for Drugs for Humans of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended that Fabhalta (iptacopan) be approved for marketing to treat adulthood with nocturnal paroxysms of hemoglobin (PNH) and hemolytic anemia.

Segmentation of Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market

By Type of Cell Therapy

CAR-NK

CAR-T

TCR-T

Others

By Type of Genetic Modification

Ex vivo

In vivo

By Stage of Development

Discovery

Preclinical

Clinical

By Therapeutic Area

Blood Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Other disorders

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market-By End-Users

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market-By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

