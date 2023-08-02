Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Global Analysis and Forecast Report, 2023-2033: Innovations in Upstream Processing - Key Driver in Cell and Gene Therapy QC Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market - A Global and Regional Analysis : Focus on Therapy Type, Offering, Process, Technology, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market, valued at $1.95 billion in 2022, is anticipated to witness significant growth, reaching $10.65 billion by 2033. This market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The growth is driven by increased approvals of therapies and growing infrastructure requirements. Expanding target indications for cell and gene-based therapies also create a demand for large-scale manufacturing and quality control (QC) processes.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market is in a progressing phase, experiencing rapid growth due to the adoption of innovative therapies like CAR T-cells. Quality control processes are crucial to ensure safety, efficacy, and consistency of cell and gene-based treatments. The FDA has approved over 25 cell and gene-based therapies in the last decade, which is driving the demand for consumables, instruments, and software solutions required for manufacturing cell and gene therapies, boosting the market's growth.

Impact

The commercialization of cell and gene therapies has transformed the field of medicine. Ongoing research for the development of novel therapies and a robust clinical pipeline for cell and gene entities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for QC and fuel the market's growth. The entry of established players, such as Lonza, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, and others, is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on therapy type, offering, process, application, technology, and region. The cell therapy segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by increased adoption of cell-based therapies like CAR-T cell and stem cell therapy. Among offerings, services accounted for the largest share, offering quality control testing, analytical services, process development, validation, and regulatory compliance. Upstream processing was the dominant process segment, benefiting from advancements in bioprocessing technologies and optimized cell culture media.

Regional Outlook

North America held the highest market share in 2022 and is currently the leading contributor to the cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market. However, the Asia-Pacific region, with several emerging economies, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.01% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Recent Developments

Numerous collaborations and launches are driving advancements in the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Arsenal Biosciences for the clinical manufacturing of autologous T-cell therapies. Sartorius AG partnered with Roosterbio Inc. to enhance downstream purification methods in exosome development. Additionally, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. partnered with Purespring Therapeutics to advance gene therapies for kidney diseases.

Demand Drivers and Opportunities

The growing production of cell and gene therapies, increasing number of approvals, and rise in investment for their development are driving demand for QC products and services. The entry of new market participants and introduction of technologically advanced products in QC testing for cell and gene therapies create opportunities for market expansion.

Limitations

The high manufacturing and QC costs of cell and gene therapies may limit their adoption.

Competitive Landscape:



Conclusion

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by increasing approvals and expanded target indications for cell and gene-based therapies. Key players and advancements in QC technologies are contributing to the success and expansion of this market.

