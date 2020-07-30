Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach over $14 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global cell and gene therapy market report
Jul 30, 2020
CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The CAR T-cell therapy is gaining popularity in recent years due to its highly personalized nature of the therapy and the utilization of the advanced technology; the vendors have increased focus towards the product introduction in the CAR T Cell therapy. Recently in 2020, the FDA approved Tecartus, cell-based gene therapy to treat relapsed or refractory MCL in adults.
- Vendors are focusing to develop and launch new products in the market to remain competitive in the market. The product approvals and launches have increased recently in the market.
- The US is dominating the global cell and gene therapy market with highest absolute growth of more than 500% and growing at a CAGR of around 36%.
- The demand for regenerative medicines has increased across the globe. The investments for cell and gene therapy have increased from both the public and private institutes for the infrastructure, R&D, and providing the accelerated procedure for the product approvals.
- Currently cell therapy dominates the market, however this trend is about to change by 2025, gene therapy dominated the market with a share of around 75% in 2019. This is due to the increased number of product approvals during the forecast period.
- Currently the global players are focusing towards inorganic growth by acquiring the smaller biotech companies which helps to enhance the product portfolio and increase the market share in the cell and gene therapy market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, disease, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 30 other vendors
Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation
- The gene therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth than cell therapy in the market. The high potential of treating diseases through gene therapies makes them more demanding than cell therapies. However, the lack of reimbursement is one of the significant challenges is limiting the usage of the cell and gene therapy segments.
- In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for a share of over 40% in the global cell and gene therapy market. Oncology has been one of the targets of intense research for the gene therapy procedures & approach. More than 60% of on-going gene therapy clinical trials are targeting cancer.
- In 2019, the wound care segment accounted for a share of over 16% in the global market. Most patients suffer from chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous stasis ulcers, cause significant morbidities in millions of patients per year. Hence, individuals who have diabetes for a long period develop both peripheral vascular disease and peripheral neuropathy.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Product
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Disease
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Oncology
- Genetic Disorders
- Others
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by End-user
- Hospitality
- Cancer Care Centers
- Wound Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Dynamics
Cell & gene therapies are emerging as the most dynamic field in medicine with a lot of ongoing R&D. Various components under cell & gene therapy such as injectable-based cell therapy, tissue-based products, vector-based gene therapy, and cell-based immunotherapy are witnessing cutting edge research to advance the clinical indications for these products. Vendors are actively conducting clinical trials to gain regulatory approval in different countries and regions with huge untapped potential.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Increase in Strategic Acquisitions
- Increased Funding for Cell & Gene Therapy Products
- Increasing Pool of Target Population
- Growing Demand for CAR T-Cell Therapies
Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Geography
North America dominated the market and plays an important role in the adoption of cell & gene therapies. However, the initial product development and approvals started in China, Japan, and Europe. Post the approval of medicines in the US in 2017, the market in North America witnessed faster growth, and funds across the globe started flowing into clinical trials in the region. Many vendors started acquiring smaller companies to enter the North American region.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- South Africa
- UAE
Prominent Vendors
- Gilead Sciences
- Spark Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Organogenesis
- Amgen
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Dendreon
- Vericel
Other Prominent Vendors
- Antergen
- Tego Sciences
- Japan Tissue Engineering
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Medipost
- MolMed
- AVITA Medical
- CollPlant
- Biosolution
- Stempeutics Research
- Kolon Tissue Gene
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Sibiono GeneTech
- NuVasive
- Corestem
- Pharmicell
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech
- RMS Regenerative Medical System
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- CHIESI Farmaceutici
- CO.DON
- AnGes
- GC Pharma
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- JW CreaGene
- APAC Biotech
- Nipro
- Terumo
- Orthocell
- bluebird bio
