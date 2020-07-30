Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach over $14 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The CAR T-cell therapy is gaining popularity in recent years due to its highly personalized nature of the therapy and the utilization of the advanced technology; the vendors have increased focus towards the product introduction in the CAR T Cell therapy. Recently in 2020, the FDA approved Tecartus, cell-based gene therapy to treat relapsed or refractory MCL in adults. Vendors are focusing to develop and launch new products in the market to remain competitive in the market. The product approvals and launches have increased recently in the market. The US is dominating the global cell and gene therapy market with highest absolute growth of more than 500% and growing at a CAGR of around 36%. The demand for regenerative medicines has increased across the globe. The investments for cell and gene therapy have increased from both the public and private institutes for the infrastructure, R&D, and providing the accelerated procedure for the product approvals. Currently cell therapy dominates the market, however this trend is about to change by 2025, gene therapy dominated the market with a share of around 75% in 2019. This is due to the increased number of product approvals during the forecast period. Currently the global players are focusing towards inorganic growth by acquiring the smaller biotech companies which helps to enhance the product portfolio and increase the market share in the cell and gene therapy market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, disease, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Segmentation

The gene therapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth than cell therapy in the market. The high potential of treating diseases through gene therapies makes them more demanding than cell therapies. However, the lack of reimbursement is one of the significant challenges is limiting the usage of the cell and gene therapy segments.

In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for a share of over 40% in the global cell and gene therapy market. Oncology has been one of the targets of intense research for the gene therapy procedures & approach. More than 60% of on-going gene therapy clinical trials are targeting cancer.

In 2019, the wound care segment accounted for a share of over 16% in the global market. Most patients suffer from chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous stasis ulcers, cause significant morbidities in millions of patients per year. Hence, individuals who have diabetes for a long period develop both peripheral vascular disease and peripheral neuropathy.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Product

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Disease

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

Cell and Gene Therapy Market by End-user

Hospitality

Cancer Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Dynamics

Cell & gene therapies are emerging as the most dynamic field in medicine with a lot of ongoing R&D. Various components under cell & gene therapy such as injectable-based cell therapy, tissue-based products, vector-based gene therapy, and cell-based immunotherapy are witnessing cutting edge research to advance the clinical indications for these products. Vendors are actively conducting clinical trials to gain regulatory approval in different countries and regions with huge untapped potential.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Strategic Acquisitions

Increased Funding for Cell & Gene Therapy Products

Increasing Pool of Target Population

Growing Demand for CAR T-Cell Therapies

Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Geography

North America dominated the market and plays an important role in the adoption of cell & gene therapies. However, the initial product development and approvals started in China, Japan, and Europe. Post the approval of medicines in the US in 2017, the market in North America witnessed faster growth, and funds across the globe started flowing into clinical trials in the region. Many vendors started acquiring smaller companies to enter the North American region.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Gilead Sciences

Spark Therapeutics

Novartis

Organogenesis

Amgen

Osiris Therapeutics

Dendreon

Vericel

Other Prominent Vendors

Antergen

Tego Sciences

Japan Tissue Engineering

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Medipost

MolMed

AVITA Medical

CollPlant

Biosolution

Stempeutics Research

Kolon Tissue Gene

Orchard Therapeutics

Sibiono GeneTech

NuVasive

Corestem

Pharmicell

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

RMS Regenerative Medical System

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

CHIESI Farmaceutici

CO.DON

AnGes

GC Pharma

Human Stem Cells Institute

JW CreaGene

APAC Biotech

Nipro

Terumo

Orthocell

bluebird bio

