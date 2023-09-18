CELL Announces The Award of a No Objection Letter from Health Canada And The Approval of The First Ever Pivotal Stem Cell Clinical Program for Pain in The World

News provided by

Cell Technologies Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 08:05 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CELL Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the award of a No Objection Letter (NOL) from Health Canada to launch the first ever pivotal stem cell program in pain and Osteoarthritis in the world.

"I want to congratulate all Canadians. To have the first approved pivotal stem cell program in the world being launched in Canada, is a huge victory for all of us," says CEO Dr. Riam Shammaa.

"Now patients across Canada have access to evidence-based and regulatory validated stem cells," says Dr. Shammaa.

"I want to thank the team of CELL for their great work and dedication over the years to get to this huge success," says Shammaa.

The program now allows patients with pain conditions to enroll in evidence-based and regulatory validated stem cell treatment across all Canada.

"The No Objection Letter is a significant seal of approval from Health Canada," says Dr. Gregory Murphy, Chief Medical Officer of CELL.

"It means that the regulators have reviewed and approved the efficacy of our scientific and clinical data. It also means that the regulators have reviewed and validated the safety of our processing and manufacturing, and they green light enrolling patients in the first evidence-based stem cell pivotal program in the world," says Dr. Murphy.

Based on the breakthrough data and the positive regulatory approval, CELL is now preparing to file with the FDA to get a similar approval in the US.

About CELL

CELL is a clinical stage biotech company pioneering stem cell therapy in pain medicine and inflammatory conditions, CELL's platform is based on proprietary technology in both autologous and allogeneic programs with more than 10 years of research in the field of cell therapy.

CELL is the leader in stem cell therapy in North America and aims to become the first provider of stem cells for regenerative medicine globally.

For information and for patients looking to access the stem cell program: [email protected]

SOURCE Cell Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

CELL Announces The Submission of Its Stem Cell Clinical Data in Pain And Arthritis to Health Canada

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.