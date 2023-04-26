CELL Announces The Submission of Its Stem Cell Clinical Data in Pain And Arthritis to Health Canada

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On the heel of the regulatory meeting with Health Canada on March 31st 2023, CELL Technologies Inc. announces the submission of the clinical data of its stem cell program in pain for Health Canada approval. CELL is aiming to become the first regulatory approved stem cell provider in North America. CELL submitted clinical data of 3 studies in Arthritis, degenerative disc disease and back pain.

The program will allow patients with pain conditions to access evidence-based and regulatory approved stem cell procedures across all Canada.

"This is a great milestone in our quest to give suffering patients access to evidence-based, regulatory approved stem cells in Canada" says CEO Dr. Riam Shammaa, "Patients don't have to suffer anymore without access to life changing procedures, nor do they have to incur heavy costs to travel abroad and get unvalidated treatment" says Dr. Shammaa. "After more than 10 years of research, we are pleased to announce that we are one step closer to a national approval" says Shammaa.

CELL has successfully conducted early and comparative clinical studies at the Canadian Centre for Regenerative Therapy.

"Our published clinical studies showed robust safety and efficacy with 60% reduction in pain in arthritis, more than 85% success in repairing degenerated discs in the lumbar spine and more than 60% of patients stopping opioids after treatment" says Dr. Gregory Murphy, Chief Medical Officer of CELL.

CELL is preparing to file an application to launch a national pivotal clinical program by Q3 2023

About CELL

CELL is a clinical stage biotech company pioneering stem cell therapy in pain medicine and inflammatory conditions, CELL's platform is based on proprietary technology in both autologous and allogeneic programs with more than 10 years of research in the field of cell therapy.

SOURCE Cell Technologies Inc.