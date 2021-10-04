Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Market Report 2021: The Workhorse of the Pharmaceutical Industry is Becoming a Central Player in Biotechnology

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell-Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as the race for a COVID-19 cure gains speed.

On top of this, new technology is allowing Cell-Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Contract Research Organization

Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

Pharmaceutical Company

Audit Body

Certification Body

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Candidate Growth

Immuno-oncology

Genomic Blizzard

Technology Convergence

The Insurance Effect

Factors Limiting Growth

CBA Development Challenges

Instrument Integration

Protocols

Technology Development

3D Assays

Automation

Software

Primary Cells

Signalling and Reporter Genes

The Next Five Years

Cell Based Assays Recent Developments

Axxam and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announce Strategic Alliance

Cancer Genetics to Acquire Organoid Startup Stemonix

Curi Bio Acquires Artificial Intelligence Firm Dana Solutions

CRISPR Screens Uncover Novel Cancer Therapy Targets

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Patents to Axxam

New Transcriptomics Assay Facilitates Compound Screens

Carta Biosciences Betting on Gene Interaction Mapping

High-throughput Identifies cancer drug candidates

Velabs Therapeutics partners with Alytas Therapeutics to develop a novel immune-based therapy for obesity

InSphero platform selected to test Cyclerion's sGC stimulator technology

OcellO to provide in vitro research services to Merus

Charles River Laboratories to acquire Citoxlab

Reaction Biology Corporation Purchases ProQinase GmbH

Cisbio extends its assay portfolio for immuno-oncology drug discovery

STEMCELL Technologies Launches Next-Generation Culture System

Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs

Evotec announces achievement in Celgene alliance utilizing IPSC screening

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. launches iCELL Microglia

Cisbio and Excellerate Bioscience partner

Horizon Discovery extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells

Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies

Abcam

Agilent

Aurora Instruments Ltd

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioIVT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments

BioVision, Inc.

BMG Labtech

Cell Biolabs, Inc

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Cisbio Bioassays

Corning, Inc

Cytovale

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Evotec AG

Excellerate Bioscience

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International

Genedata

Hemogenix

Horizon Discovery

Invivogen

Leica Biosystems

Lonza Group Ltd.

Luminex Corp

Merck & Co., Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

Ncardia

New England Biolabs, Inc

Olympus

Origene Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Reaction Biology

Recursion Pharma

Roche Diagnostics

Sartorius

Sartorius-ForteBio

Sartorius-IntelliCyt

Sony Biotechnology

SPT Labtech

Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vitro Biopharma

