Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets, 2024
Oct 31, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets Market Forecasts by Application, With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as new immuno-oncology markets create unprecedented investment in the race to cure cancer.
On top of this new technology is allowing Cell Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.
This complex area report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
Highlights
- The technology is moving faster than the market.
- Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too.
- Find opportunities and pitfalls.
- Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Cell Based Assays?
1.2 Clinical Trial Failures
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research
2. Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology
2.1 Cell Cultures
2.1.1 Cell Lines
2.1.2 Primary Cells
2.1.3 Stem Cells
2.1.3.1 iPSC's - The Special Case
2.2 Cell Assays
2.3 Cell Viability Assays
2.3 Cell Proliferation Assays
2.4 Cytotoxicity Assays
2.5 Cell Senescence Assays
2.6 Apoptosis
2.7 Autophagy
2.8 Necrosis
2.9 Oxidative Stress
2.10 2D vs. 3D
2.11 Signalling Pathways, GPCR
2.12 Immune Regulation & Inhibition
2.13 Reporter Gene Technology
2.14 CBA Design & Development
2.15 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Contract Research Organization
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company
3.1.7 Audit Body
3.1.8 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Candidate Growth
4.1.2 Immuno-oncology
4.1.3 Genomic Blizzard
4.1.4 Technology Convergence
4.1.5 The Insurance Effect
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 CBA Development Challenges
4.2.2 Instrument Integration
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Technology Development
4.3.1 3D Assays
4.3.2 Automation
4.3.3 Software
4.3.4 Primary Cells
4.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cell Based Assays Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
- High-throughput Identifies cancer drug candidates
- Velabs Therapeutics partners with Alytas Therapeutics to develop a novel immune-based therapy for obesity
- InSphero platform selected to test Cyclerion's sGC stimulator technology
- OcellO to provide in vitro research services to Merus
- Charles River Laboratories to acquire Citoxlab
- Reaction Biology Corporation Purchases ProQinase GmbH
- Cisbio extends its assay portfolio for immuno-oncology drug discovery
- STEMCELL Technologies Launches Next-Generation Culture System
- Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs
- Evotec announces achievement in Celgene alliance utilizing IPSC screening
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. launches iCELL Microglia
- Cisbio and Excellerate Bioscience partner
- Agilent Acquires Luxcel Biosciences
- Horizon Discovery extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells
- BioIVT Acquires Biological Specialty Corporation
- Miltenyi Biotec acquires microscopy specialist LaVision BioTec
- BioIVT acquires Clinical Trials Laboratory Services
- ACEA Biosciences to be Acquired by Agilent Technologies
- Olympus announces new 3D Cell Analysis technology
- Beckman Coulter Launches Flow Cytometry Software
- Agilent Technologies Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc to Create Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform
- Molecular Devices launches new features for ImageXpress Pico
- Automated Cell Imaging System
- Ncardia Launches Custom CRISPR Gene-editing in iPSC-derived Cell
- Lines with Horizon Discovery as Partner
- MilliporeSigma to sell Flow Cytometry Unit
- Charles River Laboratories purchases Nanion Syncropatch 384PE
- Reaction Biology and Promega announce new NanoBRET Technology
- Nanion Technologies and Ncardia to enhance Options for Cardiac Researchers
- Citoxlab signs deal with Experimental Pharmacology and Oncology Berlin-Buch GmbH (EPO)
- Battery Ventures Acquires TTP Labtech Limited
- BD Launches Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types
- Enzo Life Sciences Introduces Validated Antibodies for IHC
- Sartorius launches new high throughput bioreactor system
6. Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies
- Abcam
- Agilent
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson
- BioIVT
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioTek Instruments
- BioVision, Inc.
- Cell Biolabs, Inc
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
- Cisbio Bioassays
- Corning, Inc
- Cytovale
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation
- Evotec AG
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Hemogenix
- Horizon Discovery Group plc
- Invivogen
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KgaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Molecular Devices
- Nanion
- Ncardia
- New England Biolabs, Inc
- Olympus
- Origene Technologies
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen NV
- Reaction Biology
- Roche Group
- Sartorius
- Sony Biotechnology
- Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TTP Labtech
- Vitro Biopharma
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Cell Based Assay Global Market Size by Region with Charts
7.2 Cell Based Assays Global Market Size by Type with Charts
8. Global Market by User Type
8.1 Pharmaceutical Market
8.2 Basic Research Market
8.3 Industrial/Cosmetic Market
9. Cell Based Assay by Product Class
9.1 Instrument Market
9.2 Reagent Market
9.3 Services Market
9.4 Software Market
10. Appendices
10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
10.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country
