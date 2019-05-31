Cell-Based Assays Global Market Estimated to be Worth $20.1 Billion by 2025

BOSTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Cell-Based Assays Global Market – Forecast To 2025".

PRODUCTS

Consumables

Assay kits



Cells



Microplates



Reagents



Others

Instruments

Microplate Readers



Liquid Handling Systems



Automated Cell Counters



Microfluidic Chips And Cell Microarrays



High Throughput Screening



High Content Screening



Microscopes



Others

Software and Services

APPLICATIONS

Pharma and Biotech

Drug Discovery



Drug Development



Manufacturing

Basic Research

Diagnostic and medical Devices

Agro and Environmental

Cosmetics Testing

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Materials

REGION

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Brazil



Rest of Latam



Middle East



Others

According to IQ4I analysis, the Cell-based assays global market is estimated to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $20.1 billion by 2025. The factors driving the market are rising use of the cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, increasing focus on biologics, technological advancements (platforms for High Throughput Screening (HTS), High-content screening (HCS), novel microscopy-based technologies, increased automation in liquid handling instruments, and advanced software for automation and data acquisition and analysis) favoring the adoption of Cell-based assays, the rise in availability of funds for research. Whereas, factors such as lack of skilled professionals, ethical concerns over the use of raw materials from animal sources, high cost of instruments, lack of standardization, consistency and reproducibility issues are restraining the market growth.

The report covers business intelligence information such as, Product and service costs (Assay kits, instruments and cell line), Key market developments (acquisitions, collaborations and expansions), Services capabilities matrix (drug discovery, development, and manufacturing) are covered. Also includes, Profiles of major players and analysis of their revenue, business strategies, SWOTs and market share.

Some of the key players in Cell-based assays market are Danaher (U.S.), ThermoFisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Biotek (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.)

For more details please visit our website or contact:

Mr. Satish Birudukota

Website: https://www.iq4i.com

Report link: https://www.iq4i.com/reports-category/biotechnology/r/79

Email: bd@iq4i.com, satish.birudukota@iq4i.com

Phone: +91-9886722024, +91-8147030229

SOURCE IQ4I Research and Consultancy