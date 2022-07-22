Cell-Based Assays Global Market Report 2022-2027: Personalized Drug Treatment Presents Opportunities in Sector

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Includes

An up-to-date review of the global markets for cell-based assays and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future potential in the market for cell-based assays, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for cell-based assays, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, type/application, end user and geographic region

Market assessment of the cell-based assays available and currently being used, new developments, spending trends, and revenue prospects for cell-based assays in the pharmaceutical industry

Coverage of major issues involved in the research and development (R&D) of more effective cell-based approaches for drug discovery

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Competitive analysis of the market for cell-based assays and updated information on the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and recent developments during the 2020-2022 period

Cell-based assays are basically experiments used to study, analyze and understand how live cells respond to external factors. These assays are commonly used in drug discovery for validating drug targets. They are also used in lead profiling, in basic research for understanding cell signaling and function, and for ADME toxicity testing.



It has been observed that pharmaceutical R&D expenses place a significant burden on the healthcare industry because the drug discovery and development entails substantial time and resources to recognize an effective drug that can progress to clinical trial. This long process has a success rate of around 10%-12%.

Using cell-based assays will be helpful in the initial step of drug discovery as it will help to screen the compounds. Also, with the advancement of technologies, automated processes are being used for drug screening and development purposes.

Studies have indicated that using methods such as cell-based assays earlier in the drug development cycle will help in eliminating the toxic products and avoid late - stage drug failures and financial losses. Since live cells are used in cell-based assays, they are biologically more relevant and will also help in replacing animal testing.



There is a need to grow product pipelines for companies. The benefits of cell-based assays over in vivo methods have led to their increased use in drug discovery. In vitro cell-based methods also offer flexibility and cost advantages. In addition, advancements in automation and high-throughput techniques are offering support to this market.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population and increased healthcare expenditure are driving the drug discovery market. There are many diseases that still do not have any approved therapies for cures and depend only on symptomatic management, e.g., amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, etc.

Therefore, cell-based assays will be beneficial for such indications. More research and the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as neurogenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and other rare indications, will also be contributing factors for the market.



Personalized drug treatment is becoming a reality. In response to the rise in the incidence of a number of diseases and an aging population, the drug discovery industry is developing new and more efficacious drugs based on specific biomarker signatures. These drugs can be developed and tested to meet specific endpoints with the use of cell-based assays.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Assays for Drug Discovery

Chapter 5 Cell-Based Assays: Current Technologies

Chapter 6 Commercialization of Cell-Based Assays

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 9 Global Market for Cell-Based Assays by Application

Chapter 10 Global Market for Cell-Based Assays by Segment

Chapter 11 Cell-Based Assays Market by End-user

Chapter 12 Global Market for Cell-Based Assays by Region

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Bioivt

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Biologics

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Charles River

Corning, Inc.

Danaher

Discoverx Corp.

Enzo Life Sciences

Evotec AG

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. (Fcdi)

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Merck

Oncolmmunin

Perkinelmer

Promega Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8wwhg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets