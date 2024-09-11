Cell-Based Assays Market to Grow from USD 17.3B in 2024 to USD 24.3B by 2029 at 7.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119917269

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell-Based Assays Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

350 - Pages

Market Segmentation by Offering

The global cell-based assays market is categorized into consumables, instruments, software, and services. Among these, the services segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasingly, researchers and pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing aspects of their cell-based assays to specialized service providers. These providers offer expertise, infrastructure, and streamlined processes that save time and resources. Comprehensive service packages, including assay development, screening, data analysis, and quality control, enable researchers to focus on core activities, thus accelerating drug discovery and development. This growing demand for services is driving market growth.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The cell-based assays market is divided into flow cytometry, high throughput screening, label-free detection, and other technologies. In 2023, the flow cytometry segment held the largest share of the market. The segment's growth is attributed to the extensive use of flow cytometry in cell-based research. Additionally, the rising demand for drug discovery and advanced cell-based therapies, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is expected to further boost the segment's growth.

Market Segmentation by Application

The cell-based assays market is segmented into drug discovery, basic research, genetic research, and other applications. The drug discovery segment is further divided into toxicology, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics. In 2023, drug discovery was the dominant segment in the cell-based assays market. This dominance is driven by recent advancements in cell-based assays and the growing adoption of 3D cultures and automated cell analysis systems for high-throughput screening. Increasing funding and investments in cell-based research, new drug introductions, and the rising number of contract research organizations (CROs) offering drug discovery services are also contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation by End User

The cell-based assays market is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutes. In 2023, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share. This growth is due to the increased focus on developing advanced cell-based therapies and the expansion of biopharmaceutical companies. Additionally, growing investments in R&D are likely to support continued market growth.

Regional Market Analysis

Key regional markets for cell-based assays include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2023, thanks to its emphasis on advanced cell-based therapies and healthcare infrastructure advancements. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by increasing research practices in biotechnology and life sciences, as well as a growing focus on advancing the biopharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119917269

Competitive Landscape

The global cell-based assays market is highly competitive, featuring major players such as Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). These companies employ various strategies, including new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market positions.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation is a prominent innovator in life sciences and diagnostics, offering a wide range of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial use. With a strong global presence, Danaher emphasizes strategic alliances to expand its reach. For example, in October 2023, Danaher's Beckman Coulter Life Sciences partnered with 10x Genomics to enhance automation solutions for single-cell assay workflows. Additionally, Danaher is expanding its facilities; in May 2022, Cytiva opened a new manufacturing site in Grens, Switzerland, to produce single-use kits for cell processing and consumables for cell expansion systems.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading company in science and technology, specializing in high-end analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, and services for scientific research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. Operating in over 180 countries, Thermo Fisher is focused on strengthening its global footprint through strategic alliances. Notably, in February 2021, the company acquired cell sorting technology assets from Propel Labs to bolster its capabilities.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA provides comprehensive solutions and services for research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical drug development. The company offers tools, services, and digital platforms to support researchers across various fields. With a solid customer base globally, Merck KGaA continues to invest in research and development to enhance its product offerings and global presence. For example, in March 2021, Merck invested USD 30.4 million in a new single-use assembly production unit at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France, aiming to increase production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines and other critical therapies.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Cell Expansion Market

Cell Isolation Market

3D Cell Culture Market

Immunoassay Market

Multiplex Assays Market

Get access to the latest updates on Cell Based Assays Companies and Cell Based Assays Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets