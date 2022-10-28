Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2022: Surging Infertility Rates Worldwide Driving Adoption & Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Cryopreservation Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process of stabilizing biological materials at cryogenic temperatures (below -1500 degree C) is called cryopreservation. Cryopreservation is used for the preservation of microorganisms, tissue cells, established cell lines, small multicellular organisms, and complex cellular structures such as embryos, nucleic acid, and proteins.

Cryopreservation procedures use liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, argon, and oxygen as cryogenic elements. Various types of samples with varying sensitivity require different types of cryopreservation equipment such as cryopreservation freezers, liquid nitrogen vessels, cryogenic vaporizers, cryogenic incubators, liquid tracking equipment, and cell freezing container.

Market Dynamics

Increasing product launches by market players in cell therapy is a major factor driving the global cell cryopreservation market growth. For instance, in April 2021, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies, announced that it had launched a new line of high capacity controlled rate freezers (HCRF), with an initial shipment to cell therapy.

The freezer will be a critical component in the management of several allogeneic cell therapies in development. This product launch expands the company cryogenic freezer platform with high-capacity controlled rate freezers designed specifically to meet the needs of cell and gene therapy developers.

Furthermore, a decrease in the fertility rate is expected to drive the market growth. For instance on July 17, 2022, the World Economic forum, an international non-governmental and lobbying organization, published a report which stated that fertility rates have decreased worldwide, with a total 50% decline over the last 70 years.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cell cryopreservation market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles key players in the global cell cryopreservation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launches, governmental initiatives, technological up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cell cryopreservation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cell cryopreservation market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Product Type:

Cryoprotectant Agents

Glycerol

Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)

Others

Equipment

Incubators

Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks

Freezers

Others

Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Application:

Stem Cells

Oocytes and Embryos

Sperm, Semen, and Testicular Tissue

Hepatocytes

Others

Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Biobank

Others

Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

US

Canada

Europe

By Country

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

Australia

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

By Company Profiles

General Electric Company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

AMS Biotechnology ( Europe ) Limited

) Limited Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

BioLifeSolutions

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

PromoCell GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Planer PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd

Abcam plc.

AMSBIO

Biogenuix

