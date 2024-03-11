Cell Cryopreservation Market Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of Key Players Irvine Scientific, Biogenuix, Cryo-Cell, Sartorius, Sigma-Aldrich, Cytiva, AMSBIO and Transgen Biotech

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Cryopreservation Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell cryopreservation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period.



Cryopreservation offers several advantages, including the ability to bank cells for human leukocyte antigen typing for organ transplantation, facilitating the safe transport of cells and tissues across different medical centers, and serving as a valuable resource for research into unknown transmissible diseases or pathogens. Notably, the first instance of embryo cryopreservation for fertility preservation occurred in the late 1990s, involving the application of a natural IVF cycle before chemotherapy in a woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

Market Drivers

Rise due to strategic partnerships and collaborations



Globally, strategic partnerships and collaborations play a pivotal role in driving growth and development in the cell cryopreservation market. These alliances allow companies to capitalize on complementary strengths and resources, fostering mutual benefits and providing a strategic pathway for achieving shared objectives amid a competitive landscape. For instance, in January 2022, Cryoport, Inc., a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, announced a strategic partnership with Cell Matters, S.A. This collaboration aims to deliver end-to-end cryopreservation services for leukapheresis-derived therapies, supporting both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. The partnership includes the joint development of a commercial approach for marketing these services. This strategic relationship with Cell Matters not only enhances Cryoport Systems' consulting services but also contributes to ongoing innovation and the development of temperature-controlled packaging solutions tailored to market needs. These alliances and targeted acquisitions are strengthening Cryoport's comprehensive supply chain solutions, aligning with the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.



Further in June 2023, SCTbio, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell-based therapy and viral vectors, collaborated with Cyto-care.eu GmbH, a company specializing in advanced solutions for cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The collaboration is focused on enhancing the quality of cryopreservation for cell therapy development in Europe. The goal is to address the critical need for efficient collection, cryopreservation, quality control, and logistics capabilities of leukapheresis materials, supporting various aspects of the cell therapy workflow. This partnership underscores the industry's commitment to advancing cryopreservation techniques and ensuring the seamless integration of cell therapies into the healthcare landscape.



New Scientific developments driving the field



In the rapidly advancing field of cell cryopreservation, ongoing scientific developments are reshaping the landscape with increasing frequency. The potential applications of cryopreservation are vast and continually expanding. Current research in this realm is particularly focused on the preservation of whole organs for extended storage and sustained viability, presenting a significant frontier in medical advancement. As it stands, organs like the heart, liver, and pancreas can endure only a few hours outside the body. Cryopreservation holds the promise of substantially extending this critical timeframe to several days or even longer. Such breakthroughs could revolutionize organ transplantation procedures, mitigating logistical challenges and potentially saving more lives.



A key facet of these advancements lies in the development of new cryoprotectants - substances crucial for shielding cells from damage during the freezing and thawing process. Another pivotal development involves vitrification, a technique that freezes cells so rapidly that they assume a glass-like state rather than forming ice crystals. This innovative approach holds promise in reducing cell damage during freezing and thawing. Recognizing that thawing cells can be as detrimental as freezing them, novel thawing methods are also under development.



In essence, the dynamic landscape of cell cryopreservation is marked by the continuous development of scientific breakthroughs, unlocking new possibilities for organ preservation, improving cryoprotectant efficacy, enhancing methods, and refining the delicate process of thawing cells. These advancements collectively contribute to the ongoing evolution of cryopreservation technologies with profound implications for medical science and healthcare practices.



Market Challenges

High cost associated with the application



Cryopreserving cells, especially in large-scale applications, pose significant financial challenges due to expenses associated with cryoprotectants, storage facilities, and specialized equipment. The procurement costs of crucial cryoprotectants, essential for safeguarding cells during freezing, contribute to the overall expenditure. Advanced storage facilities with controlled environments add further to the costs.



Specialized equipment required for precise freezing and thawing processes also factors into the financial considerations of cell cryopreservation. To address these challenges, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a transformative solution. AI's benefits include enhancing safety measures and optimizing the storage conditions of biological materials, presenting a potential for cost-effective improvements in cryopreservation practices.



By application, the cell cryopreservation market is segmented into stem cells, oocytes and embryotic cells, sperm cells, hepatocytes, and others



The cell cryopreservation market is strategically segmented, into specific applications. Stem cell cryopreservation holds promise for regenerative medicine, oocytes, and embryotic cell preservation supports assisted reproductive technologies, sperm cell cryopreservation aids fertility preservation, and Hepatocyte preservation facilitates drug research. The "others" category underscores cryopreservation's versatile applications. Altogether, these segments highlight cryopreservation's diverse contributions to regenerative medicine, reproductive health, and scientific research.



Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share of the Cell Cryopreservation Market



Europe is anticipated to play a significant role in the cell cryopreservation market, with the region being influenced by an exploration of cryopreservation practices within contemporary societies. This exploration is led by "CRYOSOCIETIES", a project delving into the transformative impact of cryopreservation on temporalities and the fundamental concept of life. "CRYOSOCIETIES" is structured into four subprojects, each contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the creation of "suspended life" through ethnographic studies and theoretical frameworks. The first subproject focuses on the storage of cord blood in Germany. The second subproject investigates the freezing of oocytes in Spain, exploring the motivations behind women's decisions to preserve their eggs and the role of oocyte cryopreservation within reproductive clinics and the broader reproductive sector. The third subproject concentrates on the cryopreservation of endangered or extinct species in the UK, particularly the initiatives of the Frozen Ark charity and the CryoArks biobank.



Complementing these empirical studies, the fourth subproject takes a theoretical approach, examining the implications of "suspended life." This theoretical exploration seeks to unravel the temporal and spatial regimes associated with various cryopreservation practices. In essence, the "CRYOSOCIETIES" project offers a multifaceted examination of cryopreservation within European contexts, shedding light on its diverse applications - from regenerative therapies to reproductive futures and conservation efforts for endangered species.

