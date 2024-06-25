Cell Culture Consumables Market size is set to grow by USD 48.26 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in production of cell culture-based viral vaccines to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture consumables market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 31.31% during the forecast period.

The cell culture consumables market is thriving, fueled by the rise of biopharmaceutical production and the growing adoption of single-use technologies. These disposable tools are revolutionizing cell culture by streamlining production and reducing costs. However, the market faces a significant challenge: contamination.

Here's a breakdown of the key trends:

Growth Drivers:

Biopharma Boom: The increasing demand for vaccines and protein therapeutics is driving the need for cell culture consumables, especially media, sera, and reagents.

Single-use technologies offer a cost-effective and efficient way to manufacture biopharmaceuticals. They eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, saving time and money. Research Advancements: Growing research in areas like stem cell therapy and gene editing is creating a demand for specialized cell culture consumables.

Challenges to Address:

Contamination Risk: Impurities in media, water, and equipment can contaminate cell cultures, leading to financial losses and hampering productivity.

Market Segments:

Biopharma Production: This dominates the market due to the high demand for consumables in vaccine and protein manufacturing.

A substantial segment due to the use of cell culture in developing cancer treatments. Other Applications: This includes drug discovery, toxicology testing, and cell-based therapies.

Geographic Landscape:

North America : Currently leads the market, but Asia is expected to see significant growth due to rising investment in biotechnology.

Future Outlook:

The cell culture consumables market is projected for continued growth due to advancements in biopharmaceuticals and research. Innovation in areas like contamination control and cost-effective solutions will be crucial for sustained market expansion.

