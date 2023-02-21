Cell culture consumables market size to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% by 2027: North America will account for 46% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Culture Consumables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.3% and register an incremental growth of USD 23,729.7 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the cell culture consumables market was valued at USD 5,036.90 million. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The cell culture consumables market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers cell culture consumables such as Agilent seahorse XF24 analyzer consumables, assay kits, FluxPacks, microplates, and assay media.

Corning Inc.: The company offers cell culture consumables such as cell culture flasks, cell culture dishes, cell culture plates, cell culture roller bottles, and cell culture Mab medium under its brand BD Falcon.

Eppendorf SE: The company offers cell culture consumables such as permeable supports, surfaces and ECMs, cryogenic storage, multiwell plates, dishes, plates, and scraps, filters, and culture sides.

General Electric Co.: The company offers cell culture consumables such as plates, flasks, and dishes.

The company offers cell culture consumables such as plates, flasks, and dishes. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

InvivoGen Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global cell culture consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to retain its market-leading position through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing research on stem cells and cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, and the presence of key vendors in the region. Several key vendors of the market, including Danaher, Thermo Fisher, General Electric, and Corning, have their headquarters in North America, which drives the market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the production of cell culture-based viral vaccines, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and growing focus on stem cell research. However, the high risk of cell culture contamination is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cell culture consumables market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into advanced (biopharmaceutical production, cancer research, and others). The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this cell culture consumables market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cell culture consumables market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cell culture consumables market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture consumables market vendors

Cell culture consumables market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23,729.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Euroclone SpA, General Electric Co., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., InvivoGen Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., LGC Ltd., Standard BioTools Inc., Tecan Trading AG, FUJIFILM Corp., and Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

