Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Consumables and Single-Use Processing Methods by Small-Scale Biopharmaceutical Companies Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Culture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture market size is expected to reach 63.17 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

The growing demand for cell culture is due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing biopharmaceutical production. Furthermore, tremendous advancements in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and stem cell research are some of the factors accelerating the market growth.



In addition, the growing awareness of gene therapy and its effectiveness in treating cancer and various chronic diseases has resulted in the adoption of innovative techniques in many biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, favorable government support emphasizing genetic technology is expected to drive market growth.



Moreover, increasing adoption of consumables and single-use processing methods by small-scale biopharmaceutical companies due to low capital investment, affordability, and faster production time is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for cell culture as it was useful in the process of drug screening in various laboratories and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, cell culture provides tools for the production of virus-like particles for vaccine and drug development.

Cell Culture Market Report Highlights

The growing demand for the consumables segment is due to wide applications in training, pharmaceutical, and research laboratories and is expected to drive product demand.

The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance owing to a rise in demand for monoclonal antibodies and consumer shift towards non-conventional drugs.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are expected to witness faster growth owing to rising government support for the development of cell-based medicines and vaccines for incurable diseases.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising healthcare and R&D expenditures and the low cost associated with stem cell transplantation across developing nations in the region, such as India and China .

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Demand for Biopharmaceuticals, Artificial Organs & Vaccine Production

Expansion in the Scope of Cell Culture Technology

Restraints and Challenges

Stringent Process Control

The publisher has segmented the cell culture market report based on Product, Application, end-use, and region:



Cell Culture, product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



By Consumable

Sera

Media

Reagents

Vessels

Roller/Roux Bottles

Cell Factory Systems/Cell Stacks

Multiwell Plates

Flasks

Petri Dishes

Accessories

By Equipment

Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Storage Equipment

Cell Culture, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Drug Discovery & Development

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Cell And Gene Therapy

Others

Biopharmaceutical production

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines Production

Other Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

Cell Culture, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Cell Culture, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Cell Culture Market Insights



5. Global Cell Culture Market, by Product



6. Global Cell Culture Market, by Application



7. Global Cell Culture Market, by End-Use



8. Global Cell Culture Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Angus Chemical company

Adolf Kuhner

Biospherix

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dickinson and company

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc.

Getinge AB

Meissner Filtration Products inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Himedia laboratories

Merck KGaA

Pan-Biotech GmbH

Lonza Group AG

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Sartorius AG

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

