Cell Culture Market size is set to grow by USD 24.8 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in infectious diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.64% during the forecast period. Increase in infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for 3d cell culture. However, contamination of cell culture poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., InvivoGen Corp., LABGENE Scientific SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Consumables and Equipment), End-user (Pharma and biotech companies, Hospitals, Research and academic Institutes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., InvivoGen Corp., LABGENE Scientific SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 3D cell culture market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of this technology in various research fields. In 3D cell culture, biological cells are grown in an artifically created environment, mimicking normal cell morphology. This technique is valuable for studying stem cells, viral pathogenesis, and cancer research. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck KGaA provide 3D cell culture products, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific's AlgiMatrix 3D Culture System and Merck KGaA's 3D Collagen Culture Kit. These products closely simulate the natural cellular environment, enabling detailed analysis of cell growth, drug resistance, apoptosis, angiogenesis, and tissue formation. Furthermore, the potential for personalized treatment plans using patient cells is driving innovation in 3D cell culture models. As a result, the demand for advanced 3D cell culture techniques is increasing, leading to market expansion during the forecast period.

The Cell Culture Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in areas like buying behavior for single-use technologies, novel therapeutics for chronic diseases, and research in cell biology, particularly in cancer and cardiovascular ailments. The Biotechnology industry's focus on cell therapy, as seen in companies like CellVovant and collaborations between universities like the University of Bristol and biotech firms, is driving innovation. Seed funding and regulatory requirements are shaping the landscape for biopharmaceutical sectors in healthcare markets. Microcarrier-based technologies and emerging countries are reducing cost and process development time, attracting investments in biopharmaceutical production. However, concerns around plastic waste from single-use bioprocessing and solid waste from diagnostics and tissue engineering need addressing. The market encompasses drug research activities, vaccine production, therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and diagnostics. Biotech companies and diagnostic laboratories are key players, with a focus on viral vaccines, biopharmaceutical development, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Challenges

Cell culture is a process used to cultivate cells from plants or animals in an artificial environment. Contamination is a significant challenge in cell culture, which can lead to high losses and decreased productivity. Chemical contamination can arise from adulterated media, impure water, endotoxins, free radicals, plasticizers, detergents, and disinfectants. Biological contamination can be caused by bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, mycoplasmas, protozoa, invertebrates, and cross-contamination from other cell lines. Molds, yeast, and bacteria are common contaminants due to their ubiquitous presence. Virus contamination is difficult to detect and remove from media. Contamination leads to significant losses and decreases overall production and market revenue. To minimize contamination, lab professionals must check the consistency of the medium and follow strict aseptic techniques. Failure to do so can result in the loss of valuable sources and time, ultimately impacting market growth negatively. Therefore, the presence of contamination factors may hinder the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period.

The Cell Therapy Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced treatments for cardiovascular disorders. Microcarrier-based technologies are gaining popularity in this market, particularly in emerging countries and biopharmaceutical sectors. However, regulatory requirements pose challenges for market expansion. Healthcare markets, drug research activities, and vaccine production are key areas of application. Plastic consumables are essential for cell culture, but their use generates plastic waste, leading to environmental concerns. Single-use bioprocessing is a cost-effective solution, reducing process development time and capital investments. Solid waste management is another challenge. Biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, tissue engineering, drug screening, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccine production are major segments. Biotechnology companies and diagnostic laboratories are major players. Mergers and collaborations, such as between Captivate Bio and Merck, are driving innovation in areas like viral vaccines, biopharmaceutical development, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, testing kits, cell culture tools, organoids, high-throughput screening, bioreactors, and artificial organs.

Segment Overview

This cell culture market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Consumables

1.2 Equipment End-user 2.1 Pharma and biotech companies

2.2 Hospitals

2.3 Research and academic Institutes

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Consumables- The cell culture market is driven by the extensive use of consumables, which include sera, media, and reagents. Sera consist of adult bovine sera (ABS), fetal bovine sera (FBS), and other animal sera. Media encompasses serum-free media, stem cell media, specialty media, and classical media and salts. Reagents comprise supplements, growth factors, cell dissociation reagents, contamination detection kits, antibiotics, antimycotics, cell culture reagents, salt solutions, buffers, and other accessories. The consumables segment dominates the market due to their high availability, vast applicability, and repeated usage. The affordability of consumables is another significant factor driving their adoption. They are often sold along with compatible instruments at a lower price than when bought separately. The increasing diseased population necessitates the development of cell culture-based products, such as Humulin, for treating conditions like diabetes. The rising number of diabetic patients is expected to boost the demand for Humulin and, consequently, for consumables. Furthermore, the growing cell-based research and the increasing demand for cell-based therapies have led vendors to invest in R&D to develop advanced cell media, reagents, and supplements. For instance, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.'s BalanCD Gal Supplement enhances galactosylation in biotherapeutic development, contributing to improved product quality and antibody efficacy. The availability of such innovative products will fuel the growth of the consumables segment in the global cell culture market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Cell Culture Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced cell-based research and therapeutic applications. Buying behavior in this market is driven by the need for single-use technologies that ensure sterility and reduce contamination risks. Novel therapeutics, particularly those targeting chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular ailments, autoimmune disorders, and neurological disorders, are fueling market expansion. The biotechnology industry plays a pivotal role in cell culture research, with cell biology being a key area of focus. Cell therapy is a promising application of cell culture, with companies like CellVovant and the University of Bristel making strides in this field. Seed funding and collaborations are essential for the development of new cell culture technologies and biopharmaceutical products. Viral vaccines, testing kits, cell culture tools, organoids, high-throughput screening, bioreactors, and Captivate Bio are some of the key areas of innovation in the cell culture market.

Market Research Overview

The Cell Culture Market is a significant segment of the biotechnology industry, driven by the increasing demand for novel therapeutics, particularly in the areas of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, autoimmune disorders, and neurological disorders. Single-use technologies have gained popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use, reducing process development time and capital investments. The market is also witnessing collaborations between academic institutions, such as the University of Bristol, and biotechnology companies for seed funding and research activities. The Biopharmaceutical sectors are focusing on regulatory requirements and healthcare markets for drug research, including vaccines, antibiotics, and therapeutic proteins. The market includes plastic consumables, which have raised concerns regarding plastic waste and the shift towards single-use bioprocessing for cost reduction. The market also caters to diagnostics, tissue engineering, drug screening, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccine production. Companies like Merck and Captivate Bio are leading players in this market, with innovations in bioreactors, organoids, artificial organs, functional tissues, and high-throughput screening.

