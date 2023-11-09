Cell culture market size to increase by USD 17.74 billion | The increase in infectious disease drives the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Culture Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in infectious diseases, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions. However, the high cost of equipment is hindering the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The vendors operating in the region are making significant investments in new manufacturing facilities. This coupled with the rising number of cancer cases is driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The cell culture market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates.

- The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium. Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium. CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - The company offers cell culture products such as 3T3-Swiss albino growing culture.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The 3D cell culture market size is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the 3D cell culture market growth, although factors such as high cost of equipment may impede the market growth.

The cell culture media and reagents market size is expected to increase by USD 2.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%. The advancements in the life science industry is notably driving the cell culture media and reagents market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled personnel may impede the market growth.

