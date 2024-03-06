Cell culture market size to increase by USD 17.74 billion, The increase in infectious disease drives the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Culture Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in infectious diseases, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions. However, the high cost of equipment is hindering the market growth.

Global Cell Culture Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The vendors operating in the region are making significant investments in new manufacturing facilities. This coupled with the rising number of cancer cases is driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America.

Key Company

The cell culture market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates.

- The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium. Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium. CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - The company offers cell culture products such as 3T3-Swiss albino growing culture.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic landscape of biotechnology, the Cell Culture Market stands out as a thriving domain, propelled by relentless innovation and growing demand. The cultivation of cells in a controlled environment outside their natural habitat has become indispensable in various fields, ranging from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to regenerative medicine and cancer research.

The global Cell Culture Market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by factors such as increasing investments in research and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in tissue engineering techniques. Key players in the market are continuously striving to enhance their product offerings, catering to the diverse needs of researchers and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

One of the primary drivers fueling the expansion of the Cell Culture Market is the escalating demand for biopharmaceuticals. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on cell culture techniques to develop novel biologics and vaccines. Moreover, the advent of 3D cell culture systems has revolutionized drug discovery and toxicity testing, offering more physiologically relevant models for preclinical studies.

Innovations in cell culture technology have paved the way for the development of advanced culture media, serum-free formulations, and automated systems, enabling researchers to achieve higher reproducibility and scalability in their experiments. Furthermore, the emergence of stem cell culture and organoid technology holds immense promise for regenerative medicine and disease modeling, driving further growth in the market.

Geographically, North America dominates the Cell Culture Market, owing to the presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, well-established research infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as a lucrative market opportunity, fueled by increasing investments in biotechnology research and a growing emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development.

In conclusion, the Cell Culture Market continues to evolve rapidly, propelled by advancements in technology, increasing research activities, and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. As stakeholders continue to invest in innovation and expansion, the market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years, offering lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants alike.

Related Reports:

The 3D cell culture market size is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the 3D cell culture market growth, although factors such as high cost of equipment may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the 3D cell culture market growth, although factors such as high cost of equipment may impede the market growth. The cell culture media and reagents market size is expected to increase by USD 2.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%. The advancements in the life science industry is notably driving the cell culture media and reagents market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled personnel may impede the market growth.

