Cell Culture Market Size Worth USD 45.12 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.3%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cell Culture Market is forecast to reach USD 45.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, the growing emphasis on customized therapies, and increasing support for cell-based studies are some of the reasons that are driving demand for the industry for cell culture. The ever-increasing knowledge related to the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines has spurred business demand. Accordingly, the increasing use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is driving market development. Growing knowledge among doctors and patients about the applications of monoclonal antibody therapies further contributes to market development. Some of the groundbreaking biological drugs on the market have been monoclonal antibodies that are starting to evolve for sanitation and to manage certain diseases.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has contributed to an improvement in cytological studies, cell biology, and related work contributing to the development of the demand for cell culture. Moreover, a rise in the number of cancer-related research projects and higher implementations of gene therapy are some of the factors expected to boost market demand over the coming years. However, some elements, such as the strong regulatory structure and the high level of quality established by market leaders, can hinder the overall growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, stringent regulations are expected to restrict business expansion.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on the consumables, sera generated a revenue of USD 06.56 billion in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period due to increasing demand for cropping in cytological research projects.

in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period due to increasing demand for cropping in cytological research projects. The incubators segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period, owing to the lower profit margins distinguished by cell culture goods and technical developments.

The biopharmaceutical application is the major contributor to the Cell Culture Market. The biopharmaceutical application of the North American region is the major shareholder and held around 29.2% of the market share in the year 2019, owing to the predominant use of mammalian cell cultures in the manufacture of mammalian pharmaceuticals and the rising demand for non-conventional drugs produced as a consequence of the bio-production of proteomic ally and genetically enhanced drugs.

North America dominated the market for Cell Culture in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market growth.

dominated the market for Cell Culture in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market growth. The North American region held approximately 32.7% of the market, followed by the , which contains around 31.4% market in the year 2019. Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell Culture Market on the basis of consumables, product, application, and region:

Consumables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Media

Sera

Reagents

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments

Biosafety Equipment

Cryostorage Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biopharmaceuticals

Cancer Research

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

