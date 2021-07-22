Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market growth analysis in Pharmaceuticals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 02:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell culture media and reagents market is set to grow by USD 2.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Advancements in the life science industry, a rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing importance of stem cell culture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry
- Academic Institutions And Research Laboratories
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Asia
- Europe
- ROW
Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cell culture media and reagents market in the pharmaceuticals industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market size
- Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market trends
- Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cell culture media and reagents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market - Global cell culture protein surface coating market is segmented by product (synthetic protein, animal-derived protein, and other proteins) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
Global Cell Culture Consumables Market - Global cell culture consumables market is segmented by application (biopharmaceutical production, cancer research, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture media and reagents market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cell culture media and reagents market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cell culture media and reagents market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture media and reagents market vendors
