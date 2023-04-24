Cell-Cultured Congressional Briefing Brings Food, Technology, and Innovation to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 25, experts in the alternative protein space will come together in the nation's capital to discuss the state of the cell-cultured/cultivated industry and what this means for the future of food in a briefing for Members of Congress and their staff. The event, sponsored by cell-cultured tuna company Finless Foods, will be the first time since the pandemic that cell-cultured/cultivated industry experts will convene on Capitol Hill to discuss important policies and programs that can ensure the United States continues to be a world leader in building a safe, secure, and sustainable food system.

The panel of experts will include Jessica Almy , Vice President of Policy at The Good Food Institute , Andrew Noyes , Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs at GOOD Meat , Shannon Cosentino-Roush , Chief Strategy Officer for Finless Foods , and Alex Smith , Senior Food and Agriculture Analyst with the Breakthrough Institute . Megan Poinski , a senior reporter with Industry Dive , will moderate this hour-long conversation, which will touch upon current barriers in the industry, international efforts in this space, and steps the United States can take to support growth in this field.

"The cell-cultured food industry has grown exponentially from inception to first U.S. regulatory approvals," says Shannon Cosentino-Roush, Chief Strategy Officer at Finless, "I'm honored by the opportunity to bring together such an outstanding group of experts to update Congress on the status and needs of the industry to grow in the U.S."

The event will take place in the U.S. Capitol Building room HC-5 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm and is open to the public. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Please register to attend.

About Finless Foods

Finless Foods is committed to creating a future where the ocean thrives. Co-Founders Michael Selden and Brian Wyrwas founded the company to create delicious, healthy, and accessible cell-cultured and plant-based seafood alternatives. Finless Foods offers options for all palates and dietary preferences, providing consumers with a range of responsibly produced food products to diversify their daily habits and pave the way toward a more sustainable future and healthier ocean. Finless Food fans can follow the company on Twitter (@finlessfoods), Instagram (@finlessfoods), Facebook (@Finlessfoods), and LinkedIn (/finlessfoods).

