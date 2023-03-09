Cell Dissociation Market worth $1.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell dissociation industry is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years, driven by advances in cell culture technology, the increasing use of stem cells in research and drug discovery, and the development of novel cell-based therapies. As the demand for high-quality cell dissociates grows, the industry can expect to see more investments in developing new cell dissociation techniques, such as single-cell isolation, nanotechnology-based cell disruption, and micropipette-based cell dissociation. Additionally, the development of new automation tools and technologies to improve consistency and efficiency of cell dissociation processes are expected to drive future growth. In the coming years, the industry can also expect to see advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could further revolutionize the cell dissociation industry.

Cell Dissociation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers of the cell dissociation market include, growing use of tissue dissociation products in mammalian cell culture and expanding cell therapy production facilities. The mammalian-based capacity for recombinant proteins grew yearly at 10.8%, whereas recombinant microbial-based capacity grew at 3.0% yearly. As cell culture is an integral part of developing mammalian-based recombinant therapeutics, the uptake of cell dissociation products is expected to increase with it.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97548003

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Dissociation Market"

206 - Tables

37 - Figures

200 - Pages

Cell Dissociation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Tissue Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation Key Market Drivers Increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2022

Based on the product, the cell dissociation market is segmented enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In 2022, the enzymatic cell dissociation products segment accounted for the highest revenue. Uptake of cell dissociation enzymes is expected to increase attributed to increasing cell-based research activities.

By tissue type, the connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022

Based on the tissue type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into epethilial tissues, connective tissues, and other tissues such as muscles tissues and nervous tissues. The connective tissues is the dominant segment of the cell dissociation market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest pace through 2023-2028. In the past few years, extensive research has been performed to achieve a granular understanding of connective tissue structures.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market

Based on end-users, the cell dissociation market is segmented into research & academic isntitutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key end users of the cell dissociation market, with highest revenue share in 2022. Increasing insvestments by pharmaceutical companies to develop stem cell-based therapies is expected to strengthen the adoption of cell dissociation products.

North America dominates the global cell dissociation market

The cell dissociation market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share in the cell dissociation market, which is attributed to increasing investments in the development of novel cell-based therapies.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97548003

Cell Dissociation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in recombinant therapeutics sourced from mammalian cells Growing focus on personalized medicine cGMP approvals for new cell therapy production facilities

Restraints:

High cost of cell-based research

Opportunities:

Advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation

Challenges:

Limitations associated with dissociated cell culture

Key Market Players:

The cell dissociation market is moderately consolidated in nature with prominent market players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), ATCC (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PAN-Biotech (Germany), CellSystems GmbH (Germany), AMSBIO (England), Neuromics (US), VitaCyte, LLC. (US), ALSTEM (US), Biological Industries (Israel), Gemini Bio (US), Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US), Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India), Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US), Capricorn Scientific (Germany), Abeomics (US), and Genlantis, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments

In 2020, Miltenyi Biotec launched automated and closed adherent cell culture solutions on CliniMACS Prodigy.

In 2020, Merck The company expanded its Life Sciences production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts , and Jaffrey, New Hampshire (US).

, and (US). In 2020, STEMCELL Technologies partnered with CollPlant to secure CollPlant rhCollagen for STEMCELL's use in cell culture applications.

In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) partnered with Diamyd Medical, wherein Diamyd selected Cytiva's FlexFactory platform for making precision medicine type-1 diabetes vaccines.

In 2021, Danaher (Cytiva) collaborated with the Government of Telangana ( India ) to strengthen the biopharma industry in India with new labs.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=97548003

Cell Dissociation Market Advantages:

Increased Efficiency: Cell dissociation reagents provide a more efficient and reliable method for dissociating cell samples, which can significantly reduce processing time and improve the quality of the results.

Higher Yields: Cell dissociation reagents are designed to maximize cell yield, allowing for more effective downstream applications such as flow cytometry and immunological assays.

Improved Quality: Cell dissociation reagents help to ensure that cells are undamaged during the isolation process, thereby resulting in higher quality samples.

Cost Effective: Cell dissociation reagents provide a cost-effective solution, as they are typically less expensive than traditional methods.

Greater Flexibility: Cell dissociation reagents offer greater flexibility in terms of the types of cells that can be isolated, allowing for a wider range of downstream applications.

Cell Dissociation Market- Report Highlights:

The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on tissue types.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products and applications in the cell dissociation market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Cell Lysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Microcarrier Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cell Isolation Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-dissociation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-dissociation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets