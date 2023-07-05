Cell Free Protein Expression Global Market is Projected to Reach $348.2 Million by 2030: Increased Demand for Cell-Free Protein Expression by Biotechnology Firms Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Free Protein Expression: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cell Free Protein Expression estimated at US$216.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$348.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Protein-Protein Interaction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$181.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Protein Labeling segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Cell Free Protein Expression market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Biotechrabbit GmbH

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Cube Biotech GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cell Free Protein Expression - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Cell-free Protein Expression

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Covid-19 Impact on Cell-Free Protein Expression Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND PROSPECTS

Global Market for Cell-free Protein Expression Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Protein-Protein Interactions: Major Market Segment

E. coli lysates: Most Commonly Used Lysate Systems

Mammalian Systems: A Focul Area of Interest

Select Available Mammalian Protein Expression Systems

US Dominates the Cell-free Protein Identification Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key advantages Over Traditional Methods Drives the Protein Expression Market Growth

Cell-free Protein Synthesis - A Key Tool for Basic and Applied Science

Applications of Cell-Free Protein Synthesis

Cell-free Protein Synthesis in High-Throughput Production

Technological Advancements in Cell Free Protein Extraction Drive Market Prospects

Increased Demand for Cell-Free Protein Expression by Biotechnology Firms

Growth in number of Pharmaceutical Companies Involved in Protein Expression

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Increasing Demand from Microbiology for Better Protein Expression to Propel Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer and the Demand for Biologics Spur the Adoption of Cell Free Protein Extraction

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rise in New and Advanced applications of Cell Free Protein Expression

Growth in Use of Lysates to Produce Desired Recombinant Proteins Buoys Growth Prospects

Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Need for High-Throughput Diagnosis Drive Interest in Cell-Free Protein Extraction

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children below 5 Years (in %)

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Drive the Need for Cell-free Protein Extraction

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/390zah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets