Cell Line Development Market size to grow by USD 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell line development market size is expected to grow by USD 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the main countries in North America that significantly contributes to the growth of the global cell line development market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Line Development Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.63% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 7.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 13.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

ATCC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DNA TwoPointO Inc., General Electric Co., JSR Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., MabPlex International Ltd., Premas Biotech, Promega Corp., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc.

ATCC: The company offers cell line development, including single-cell cloning, overexpressing genes or transgenes, cell line adaptation, differentiation, and immortalization.

Segmentation Analysis

The media and reagents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes various types of media used for culturing cell lines, such as minimum essential media, reduced serum media, and serum-free media. To ensure stable culturing of cell lines and their safe storage for future use as pure samples in research, reagents are added to the media.

The rise in vaccine production is notably driving the market growth.

The market for vaccines is growing due to their effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B, and measles. They are also cost-effective, making them an attractive option for individuals looking to protect their health.

Analyst Review

Cell Line Development (CLD) plays a pivotal role in the biopharmaceutical sector by facilitating the production of biopharma businesses' cornerstone products such as recombinant monoclonal antibodies and other proteins. Advancements in technologies have led to the creation of novel cell lines, particularly for the production of monoclonal antibodies vital in cancer therapies and the fight against infectious diseases like SARS-CoV-2.

In the U.S. Cell Line Development market, companies engage in intensive R&D activities adhering to stringent U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulations to ensure the safety and efficacy of biopharmaceutical medications. This includes research into blockbuster medications like Lantus, Abilify, Namenda, and Androgel, as well as the development of biosimilars to expand access to essential treatments.

Within the CLD market, a focus on cancer is prominent, with organizations like the American Cancer Society advocating for advancements in cancer therapeutics to address the growing burden of chronic diseases. Monoclonal antibodies are at the forefront of these efforts, serving as both diagnostic reagents and therapeutic media.

Technological advancement in CLD enables efficient bio production of biopharmaceutical medications, regenerative medicines, and tissue engineering solutions, accelerating drug discovery and toxicity testing processes. Companies offer a range of services catering to monoclonal antibodies production, patent expiration strategies, and cancer therapeutics development.

Mammalian cell lines are favored for their ability to produce monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologics through recombinant cell lines. These biologics production processes are optimized for scalability, ensuring a steady supply of vital treatments. Gene activation techniques and protein interactions studies further enhance hybridomas and other bioproduction platforms, supporting vaccine production and the creation of bioproduction technology.

In conclusion, the CLD market continues to drive innovation in biologics-based treatment drugs, vaccines, therapeutic proteins, cell therapies, and gene therapies, promising a future where advanced medical solutions combat diseases effectively.

Market Overview

Incineration, gasification, and anaerobic digestion are among the key waste management techniques utilized by the biopharmaceutical sector. Within this sector, biopharma businesses play a vital role in advancing innovative solutions. In the realm of medicine, recombinant monoclonal antibodies have emerged as indispensable proteins, revolutionizing treatment methodologies. In the CLD market, these breakthroughs necessitate advanced technologies for efficient cell line development. The demand for robust cell lines underscores the importance of optimizing biopharmaceutical sector operations. As biopharma businesses strive for excellence, the integration of cutting-edge technologies becomes imperative, ensuring the production of high-quality proteins and recombinant monoclonal antibodies.

