Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Is Projected To Reach $7.95 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 9.3% : PMR

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 7.95 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 – 2028. The increasing prevalence of cancer among the global population is anticipated to drive major growth for the global market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of biotechnology processes in the agricultural, bio-services, and pharmaceutical industries is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, Further, the rising application scope of cell lysis and disruption in the research and academics to conduct the research and development activities is further complementing the market growth.

Request for A Sample Report : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-lysis-disruption-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Cell Lysis & Disruption Market

By product , the reagents emerged as the fastest growing product segment and generated higher revenues. Increased disease prevalence and rising investments in cell-based research are fueling the expansion of this segment. Furthermore, rising demand for detergent and enzyme reagents is projected to keep the reagents cell lysis segment afloat during the forecast period.

, emerged as the fastest growing product segment and generated higher revenues. and are fueling the expansion of this segment. Furthermore, is projected to keep the reagents cell lysis segment afloat during the forecast period. Based on application , the protein isolation segment contributed the largest share in the market and is expected to maintain the same trend in the coming years. The segment's growth can be attributed to the i ncreasing application of protein isolation in western blotting and the growing demand for techniques that enable the prevention of oxidation while extracting mammal protein .

, contributed the largest share in the market and is expected to maintain the same trend in the coming years. The segment's growth can be attributed to the i and the growing demand for techniques that enable the . In terms of end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the global market with significant revenue share and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The emergence of various biopharmaceutical companies that use cell lysis and disruption systems to investigate bioprocesses and molecular biology has considerably aided the expansion of this industry.

Exclusive Discount Offer on this Research Report : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-lysis-disruption-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Regional Developments

North America growing as the largest cell lysis & disruption market, owing to increased illness prevalence and desire for innovative therapies. Furthermore, product launches and enhanced R&D by key industry players are fuelling a market expansion in the region. Furthermore, the enormous population base and developed healthcare infrastructure can be credited to the rise. Due to enormous healthcare expenditure and a large population base with increasing access to healthcare services, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing regional market for cell lysis & disruption market. Technological improvements in healthcare for improved patient care management contribute to the market's growth.

Competitive Outlook

The market is moderately fragmented, with various local players present. These market participants are attempting to increase their market share by tactics such as investments, collaborations, and acquisitions, and mergers. Businesses are also investing in the creation of better services. Furthermore, they are concentrating on keeping competitive pricing. Strategic alliances are positively contributing to market growth and opening the way for major players to capitalize on market opportunities.

Key companies Include:

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioVision, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Claremont BioSolutions, LLC, Covaris, Danaher Corp., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, Microfluidics International Corp., Miltenyi Biotec, Norgen Biotek Corp., NZYTech Lda, Parr Instrument Company, PromoCell GmbH, Qsonica LLC, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Biotechnology Company

Biotechnology Company Demand Side: Hospital, Clinics, Research Institutes

Hospital, Clinics, Research Institutes Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-lysis-disruption-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market research has segmented the cell lysis & disruption market report on the basis of technique, product, application, end-use and region:

Cell Lysis & Disruption, Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Reagent-Based

Detergent



Enzymatic

Physical Disruption

Mechanical Homogenization



Ultrasonic Homogenization



Pressure Homogenization



Temperature Treatments

Cell Lysis & Disruption, Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Instruments

High Pressure Homogenizers



Sonicator



French Press



Microfluidizer



Bead Mill



Others

Reagents & Consumables

Enzymes



Detergent Solutions



Ionic detergent





Nonionic detergent





Zwitterionic detergent



Kits & Reagents

Cell Lysis & Disruption, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Protein Isolation

Downstream Processing

Organelle Isolation

Nucleic acid Isolation

Cell Lysis & Disruption, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Banks

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Lysis & Disruption, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Austria



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Cell Culture Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Consumables (Media, Sera, Reagents); By Product (Pipetting Instruments, Centrifuges, Biosafety Instruments, Culture Systems, Incubators, Cryostorage Equipment); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Hereditary Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Type (Hereditary Cancer Testing, Hereditary Non-Cancer Testing); By Technology (Cytogenetic, Biochemical, Molecular Testing); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029

CT Scanner Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Stationary, Portable); By Technology (High Slice, Mid Slice, Low Slice, Cone Beam CT); By Architecture (C-arm, O-arm); By Application, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2029

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research