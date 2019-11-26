Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2019: All The Best OnePlus, Moto, Galaxy, iPhone & Android Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best iPhone and Android cell phone Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on unlocked smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus and more top brands.

Best cell phone deals:

● Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10+ & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest flagship S10 and Note10 Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage, at Sprint.com

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

● Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro (5G) - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more Android smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on flagships like the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Google Pixel 4

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page . The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Today, a cell phone is used for much more than making phone calls and exchanging text messages. They have moved from an accessory to a necessity for many individuals.To use a mobile phone to its full capabilities it is often necessary to sign up for a plan that provides data when not utilizing WI-FI. Telecommunication companies like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and T-Mobile offer customers access to data packages along with popular smartphones like the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, onePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel, either locked or unlocked. Most smartphones are rated based on software, speed, storage space, graphics, camera specs, audio quality and battery life. These aspects can directly affect the experience of using applications, streaming videos and downloading music.

How do most retailers run Black Friday sales events? Retailers entice shoppers with Black Friday savings typically ranging from 20% to over 50% off on a wide variety of products.

All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers.

