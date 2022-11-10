Cell Phones For Soldiers and Reach Mobile Join Forces to Offer Free Wireless Plans for Veterans

Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile powered by Reach Launches Pilot Program on Veterans Day, Offering Free Cell Phones and Six Months Free Mobile Service for Eligible Veterans

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.reachmobile.com/ Reach Mobile and Cell Phones For Soldiers, the non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans, today announced a partnership offering free cell phones and six months free mobile service to eligible veterans.

Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile powered by Reach will kick off a pilot program on Veterans Day with the Boston Veteran community. During the six-month free wireless service, eligible veterans receive 1GB of high-speed mobile data and unlimited calling and texting within the United States each month, plus a free cell phone.

Following this pilot program, Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile will launch a nationwide wireless service available to the military community and its supporters, wherein every customer helps enable free mobile service for veterans in need. The full-service MVNO will run on America's largest 5G network and offer four plans options, all with unlimited calling and texting, and the choice of 1GB, 2GB, 5GB or 20GB high-speed data per month. Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile will contribute 10% of monthly revenues to the cause.

"In today's world where communication is critical, Reach Mobile is honored to enable Cell Phones For Soldiers in their mission to equip veterans with affordable connectivity," said Harjot Saluja, CEO of Reach Mobile. "Cell Phones For Soldiers is a forward-thinking not-for-profit that sees mobile as a powerful engagement tool, and we're excited they chose Reach to get their new offering into the hands of veterans in a fast, scalable, and cost-effective way," continued Saluja.

Cell Phones For Soldiers is part of a growing list of companies launching an MVNO offer to increase engagement, drive new revenue streams, and address the connectivity needs of specific market segments.

"Our mission since 2004 has been helping active-duty service members and veterans stay connected to their loved ones. While that need remains, it looks different in 2022 than it did in our early days," said Rob Bergquist, founder of Cell Phones For Soldiers. "Launching our own mobile service marks the next-era of how we meet that need, because we can simultaneously support veterans and engage military supporters in the mission."

Since 2004, Cell Phones For Soldiers has provided more than 400 million minutes of air-time to servicemen and women deployed around the world, by recycling more than 25 million cell phones reducing the impact on landfills. The national non-profit uses proceeds from donated cell phones to purchase international calling cards for troops to call home and to provide emergency funding to veterans. Additionally, they have mailed over 2,500 calling cards each week to service men and women abroad and since July 2012, Helping Heroes Home has assisted more than 7,500 veterans and their families with emergency funding.

About Cell Phones For Soldiers

Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free wireless communication services to veterans in need. We use proceeds from donated cell phones to provide wireless service for those who served.

About Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile has integrated with more than 50 carriers across 75 countries and currently supports 40mm monthly active users with its first use case, toll-free data. Reach Mobile believes that connecting people and things to network possibilities will ultimately create a better world. With offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Ottawa, Reach Mobile is fueled by a decade of wireless expertise and the innovative spirit of a startup. Reach Mobile is the creator of ReachNEXT, a global SaaS platform that radically simplifies how network-based services are launched and operated. Explore full capabilities at www.reachNEXT.com, and experience the platform in action at www.reachmobile.com.

