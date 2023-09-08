Cell Sorting Market size to grow by USD 129.02 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell sorting market is expected to grow by USD 129.02 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, and others), technology (fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting, and micro-electromechanical systems), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico are experiencing a growing market for cell separation. This is due to a higher level of government funding for stem cell research in those countries, and the growing number of Regenerative Medicine Research Institutes. The US has been an excellent market in North America to invest in Cell-Based Research. This is because funding is provided by government agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to startups. small and other companies focus on developing new products for healthcare treatment conditions such as chronic illness. In the region, financing will contribute to the growth of the cell sorting market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Sorting Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bulldog-Bio Inc., Cell Microsystems Inc., Cytonome ST LLC, Danaher Corp., Guandong Benice Intelligent Equipment Co.Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Molecular Device LLC, Namocell Inc., NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Semco Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Union Biometrica Inc., Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Ltd., and Xiamen WinAck Battery Technology Co.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers a facsdiscover S 8 cell sorter which is designed to obtain insights on cell populations and characteristics that can be visually confirmed in real-time.

Cell Sorting Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories, and others), technology (fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting, and micro-electromechanical systems), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are highly dependent on cell biology research and development in order to discover medicines, understand diseases or develop their own medicinal products.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Cell Sorting Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rise in demand for clinical diagnosis

Increasing funding for cell-based research

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, has increased the need for cell-based therapies. To understand and find novel treatments for these diseases, cell sorting is a key part of the process. Cell sorting makes it easier for physicians and researchers to identify specific cells from a range of cell types, allowing them to learn more about disease mechanisms, and detect immunological factors that can also be used in the development of targeted treatments. However, cell sorting allows for the isolation of selected cell populations that may have been differentiated and analyzed more thoroughly to determine biomarkers or develop individual treatment strategies. Due to the growing burden of chronic diseases around the world, there is increasing demand for cellular-based treatments such as stem cells and immunotherapies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing adoption of genetic engineering in forensic research is a major trend in the cell sorting market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this cell sorting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cell sorting market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the cell sorting market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cell sorting market companies.

