Cell Surface Bio Launches VeRSa-Select™ to Deliver the Highest Quality Custom Antibodies for Validating Difficult Therapeutic Targets

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Surface Bio (CSB) announces the launch VeRSa-Select™, a custom antibody service providing scientists with unparalleled access to the highest quality antibody reagents in the industry for any protein target. These include challenging and structurally complex targets such as GPCRs and ion channels, supporting biomedical research and target validation.

Leveraging the therapeutic antibody discovery platform of its parent company (Integral Molecular), CSB generates highly specific, high-affinity reagent antibodies that cross-react with most mammalian species, including human, mouse, cynomolgus monkey, dog, pig, ferret, and marmoset. These antibodies enable researchers to validate novel therapeutic targets in disease models before initiating full drug discovery campaigns.

CSB's workflows developed for reliable antibody performance are customizable for VeRSa-Select antibodies, with options including:

Validation in flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, and other key applications

in flow cytometry, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, and other key applications Rigorous testing for specificity against 6,000+ native proteins using the Membrane Proteome Array™

against 6,000+ native proteins using the Membrane Proteome Array™ Recombinant cloning for animal-free production, batch-to-batch consistency, enhanced detection, and reproducible results

"Therapeutic antibodies have revolutionized medicine, yet most commercially available research antibodies haven't benefitted from advancements in the field," said Ross Chambers, PhD, VP of Antibody Discovery at Cell Surface Bio. "At Cell Surface Bio, we use the same state-of-the-art technologies as our parent company for therapeutic antibody discovery. These include virus-like particles and mRNA to present native antigens, and evolutionarily divergent hosts (chickens) to generate species cross-reactive antibodies against difficult targets. Our specialized technologies allow us to deliver the highest quality research reagents to scientists, enabling them to validate new drug targets that currently have no available reagents."

Along with its custom antibody services, CSB offers a growing catalog of premier VeRSaMAb® reagents—Validated, Recombinant, and Specific monoclonal antibodies—for researchers studying challenging cell surface proteins and other targets.

About Cell Surface Bio

Cell Surface Bio's mission is to provide researchers with only the highest quality antibodies, because as fellow scientists, we know that your time in the lab is valuable. CSB's VeRSaMAb® antibodies are built on 20+ years of expertise in discovering and characterizing antibodies against the most difficult cell surface proteins. VeRSaMAbs® are Validated, Recombinant, and Specific to ensure reliable results every time.

