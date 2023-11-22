Cell Surface Markers Market size to grow by USD 14.06 billion from 2023-2028| Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., and more among the key companies In the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Surface Markers Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.06 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report provides the complete insights on companies including Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Grifols SA, IVD Medical Holding Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Werfenlife SA. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Global Cell Surface Markers Market 2024-2028

Cell Surface Markers Market: Company Profile:

Abcam plc: The company offers cell surface markers such as Human immune cell markers and Mouse immune cell markers.

Cell Surface Markers Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to contribute 39% of the global market growth due to its significant role in the cell surface markers market. The region's dominance is due to the increased applications in disease diagnosis, supported by well-established research institutions and extensive biotechnology industry R&D. The US, with its thriving biotech sector, contributes substantially to this demand. The market's growth is further driven by the continuous introduction of new products by major companies in the market.

Cell Surface Markers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Application (Disease diagnosis, Research, and drug discovery), Product (Antibody and PCR array), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The disease diagnosis segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Utilizing immunophenotyping to analyze cell surface markers enables efficient disease identification, sample preparation, drug discovery, and determination of treatment, further boosting the market. Additionally, the increasing uptake of in-vitro diagnostics, encompassing diagnostic test products, instruments, and supplies, is anticipated to be a key driver of market expansion.

Cell Surface Markers Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increased focus on COVID-19 antibody interactions with cell surface markers drives research.

Elevated risk of fungal coinfections in COVID-19 patients fuels the use of cell surface markers for fungal infection research.

Growing understanding of these markers aids novel approaches towards finding cures, boosting global cell surface markers market growth during the forecast period.

Trends - The increased use of diagnostics in cancer detection is the primary trend shaping market growth.

What are the key data covered in this cell surface markers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cell surface markers market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the cell surface markers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell surface markers market companies.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

