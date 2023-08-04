Cell Therapy Clinical Activity and Process Automation Research Report 2023 - Examine Cell Therapy's Shift from Palliative to Curative Care

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Clinical Activity and Process Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell therapy, a revolutionary approach to treating malignancies, has opened new doors for patients previously limited to palliative care. Particularly, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cell therapies have shown remarkable effectiveness in combating hematological malignancies.

These therapies involve the modification of patient-derived (autologous) or donor-derived (allogeneic) T cells to express a CAR, a chimeric construct that includes a signaling domain from the T cell receptor and a single chain variable fragment (scFv).

The process of producing autologous CAR T cells involves several common steps, including isolation and activation of the patient's white blood cells (WBCs), transduction with the CAR transgene, expansion to achieve the required cell numbers, and final formulation.

After rigorous quality control testing and preparatory lymphodepleting chemotherapy, the modified T cell product is administered to the patient, offering new hope in the fight against malignancies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Segments

Competing Technologies

Bioreactors

Microcarriers

Demographics and Growth

Market Drivers

Risk Factors

2. Cell Culture Monitoring

Probe Based Sensors

Capsule Technology

Disposable Sensor Patches

Quality Control

Technical Challenges

Electronic Interference

3. Enabling Technology

Autonomous Sensor Technology

Wireless Data Transmission

Analyte Concentration

Technical Limitations

4. Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platforms

Next Generation Platforms

Cell Therapy Process Convergence

CT Process Standardization

Robotics

Market Factors

Regulations

FDA

GMP

5. Company Profiles

Lonza

Agilent

Fujifilm

Gamma Biosciences

Codiak Biosciences

Mitenyi Biotec

Cesca Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Gibco

UCSF

FresenusKabi

Cellares

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

EDM Serono

Genentech

Pfizer

Astellas

Celltrion

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Imclone

Janssen Biotech

Kyowa Kirin

Merck Sharp Dohme

Mylan GmbH

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd

Spectrum Pharms

United Therapeutics

Wyeth Pharms

CliniMACS

Cytiva

Zellwerk GmbH

Wilson Wolf

Celgene

Juno Therapeutics

Novartis Pharma GmbH

Fraunhofer Institut

Kite Pharma

CRISPR

