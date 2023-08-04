Cell Therapy Clinical Activity and Process Automation Research Report 2023 - Examine Cell Therapy's Shift from Palliative to Curative Care

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Clinical Activity and Process Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell therapy, a revolutionary approach to treating malignancies, has opened new doors for patients previously limited to palliative care. Particularly, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cell therapies have shown remarkable effectiveness in combating hematological malignancies.

These therapies involve the modification of patient-derived (autologous) or donor-derived (allogeneic) T cells to express a CAR, a chimeric construct that includes a signaling domain from the T cell receptor and a single chain variable fragment (scFv).

The process of producing autologous CAR T cells involves several common steps, including isolation and activation of the patient's white blood cells (WBCs), transduction with the CAR transgene, expansion to achieve the required cell numbers, and final formulation.

After rigorous quality control testing and preparatory lymphodepleting chemotherapy, the modified T cell product is administered to the patient, offering new hope in the fight against malignancies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Segments
  • Competing Technologies
  • Bioreactors
  • Microcarriers
  • Demographics and Growth
  • Market Drivers
  • Risk Factors

2. Cell Culture Monitoring

  • Probe Based Sensors
  • Capsule Technology
  • Disposable Sensor Patches
  • Quality Control
  • Technical Challenges
  • Electronic Interference

3. Enabling Technology

  • Autonomous Sensor Technology
  • Wireless Data Transmission
  • Analyte Concentration
  • Technical Limitations

4. Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platforms

  • Next Generation Platforms
  • Cell Therapy Process Convergence
  • CT Process Standardization
  • Robotics
  • Market Factors
  • Regulations
  • FDA
  • GMP

5. Company Profiles

  • Lonza
  • Agilent
  • Fujifilm
  • Gamma Biosciences
  • Codiak Biosciences
  • Mitenyi Biotec
  • Cesca Therapeutics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Gibco
  • UCSF
  • FresenusKabi
  • Cellares
  • Amgen
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Eli Lilly
  • EDM Serono
  • Genentech
  • Pfizer
  • Astellas
  • Celltrion
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Genentech
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Imclone
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Kyowa Kirin
  • Merck Sharp Dohme
  • Mylan GmbH
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd
  • Spectrum Pharms
  • United Therapeutics
  • Wyeth Pharms
  • CliniMACS
  • Cytiva
  • Zellwerk GmbH
  • Wilson Wolf
  • Celgene
  • Juno Therapeutics
  • Novartis Pharma GmbH
  • Fraunhofer Institut
  • Kite Pharma
  • CRISPR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sjgk9

