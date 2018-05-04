Cell Therapy Market 2018: Global Outlook to 2024: Price, Product & Clinical Pipeline

The report on the Global cell therapy market provides a detailed insight into the current scenario of the cell therapy market worldwide. Key data like pricing of cell therapy products, cost analysis of cell therapy procedures, adoption rate, current market trends and recent developments that might impact the cell therapy market are also highlighted in the report. Further, extensive analysis using data from primary and secondary source has been used for the effective forecast and future projections regarding the cell therapy market.

Stem cell therapy is currently the dominant segment in the cell therapy market with maximum success rate reported globally. Their special ability to differentiate into any type of cell without losing their identity makes them the most promising therapeutic entities of the future. Researchers claim that stem cells are bound to revolutionize regenerative medicine with it being applied in the treatment of complex disease such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, inflammatory disease and cancer.



Moreover, researchers assume that modification of cell therapy techniques could result in potential cures for multiple sclerosis, diabetes, spinal cord injury, cancer, heart disease, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and immune system disorders. The role of cell therapy and stem cell research will also be most helpful in the therapeutic sectors of cloning and regenerative medicine



Cell therapy based products like Kymriah, Provenge and Yescarta have been well received in the market inspite of their hefty price tag; costing well over US$ 100,000 which clearly indicates the lucrative nature of the cell therapy market.



Innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are the key driving parameters for the development of cell therapies. For instance, holoclar treatment for curing blindness, cartistem for cartilage cell regeneration and Epicel for burn wound replacement have shown excellent outcome in their initial clinical studies which could become the gold standard therapeutics of the future.



Investigators have been able to identify different stem cell sources which offers them large base for developing new therapies. Majority of the cell therapy techniques can be customized according to a patient's requirement thus making it a leading segment in personalized therapy. As a result, large numbers of stem cell therapies are entering in clinical trials across the globe. They are at different stages of development and likely to be introduced in global market in coming years. This will help the stem cell therapy developers to generate significant revenues in coming years.



Inspite of several challenges restraining the growth of the cell therapy market, experts claim the segment to be a burgeoning market of the future. This claim is supported by the fact that more than 150 companies globally have invested over US$ 1 Billion in the fairly new industry. Active participation of countries like Japan, South Korea, China and India has made it a progressive market of the future with widely untapped potential.



